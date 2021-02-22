1B Rizzo hopes to get long-term deal, remain with Cubs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW SELIGMAN
·4 min read
  • Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo fields the ball during the team's spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    1/4

    Cubs Spring Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo fields the ball during the team's spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, tosses the ball to a pitcher during the team's spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    2/4

    Cubs Spring Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, tosses the ball to a pitcher during the team's spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, and Kris Bryant stand on the field during a spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    3/4

    Cubs Spring Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, and Kris Bryant stand on the field during a spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, shares a light moment with coach Mike Napoli during the team's spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    4/4

    Cubs Spring Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, shares a light moment with coach Mike Napoli during the team's spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo fields the ball during the team's spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, tosses the ball to a pitcher during the team's spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, and Kris Bryant stand on the field during a spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, shares a light moment with coach Mike Napoli during the team's spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — For the all of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Chicago Cubs, Anthony Rizzo is sure of one thing.

The star slugger wants to stay put.

Rizzo said Monday he is hopeful about signing a long-term deal with the club before his contract expires at the end of the season.

“This city and everything I love about the city, I kind of wear on my sleeve,” he said. “And I still love it. I still love our team. I still love what we have going on here.”

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said last week he would discuss long-term contracts with Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez during spring training. All three players have expiring deals and are coming off difficult seasons. They also played huge roles in Chicago’s transformation from long-suffering, lovable losers to drought-busting champions.

“If these guys go out and do what they are accustomed to doing, I think those things do take care of themselves,” manager David Ross said. “You can’t worry about what’s going to happen next offseason. We’re wasting our time if we’re that far ahead. We need to focus on the daily process to get better.”

Speaking from the Cubs' spring facility in Mesa, Arizona, Rizzo said preseason camp is the “perfect time” to discuss a new contract, but he didn't rule out continuing talks once the season begins if an agreement isn't reached.

Rizzo, Bryant and Báez helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016, ending a drought dating to 1908. Chicago finished first in the NL Central last season and made the playoffs for the fifth time in six years but scored just one run in a two-game sweep by Miami in a first-round series.

The Cubs haven't advanced in the playoffs since 2017, and they started a makeover in the offseason.

Hoyer was promoted from general manager when his longtime friend and boss Theo Epstein stepped down. Ace right-hander Yu Darvish was traded to San Diego. Slugger Kyle Schwarber wasn't tendered a contract and signed as a free agent with Washington, where he'll be joined by left-hander Jon Lester.

The Cubs also reunited with one familiar face when they signed 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta.

But how much longer Rizzo, Bryant and Báez will be around is not clear.

“We're all professionals,” Rizzo said. “I can tell you Javy's not going to be negotiating his deal and Kris will not be trying to negotiate a deal or me trying to negotiate a deal. The agents do all the talking and all the work — rightfully so, it's their job. It's just making sure everyone's in the right mindset and focused on the right things. You're not going to get an extension on one swing this year.”

Bryant has the highest salary of the three at $19.5 million, with Rizzo due $16.5 million and Báez $11.65 million.

Odds are, they won't all be retained. The Cubs could trade one or more of them before they walk at season's end.

“You just never know,” Rizzo said. “I really stay away from it. When I find out about a trade, it's usually via a text message from one of my buddies. We have enough things to worry about when we walk through this door to raise our blood pressure.”

One of those things is how to get the offense to perform the way the Cubs would like. That hasn't happened the past few seasons.

The Cubs ranked among the worst in the majors last year with a .220 batting average. Rizzo (.222, 11 homers, 24 RBIs), Bryant (.206, four, 11) and Báez (.203, 8, 24) all struggled in the pandemic-shortened season. And if anyone has doubts about the lineup, well, Rizzo understands.

“I think we've got to go out and earn it and prove it,” he said. “I don't think anyone should believe in it. We haven't done what we were capable of doing the last few years. ... It's up to us to go out and prove it every day, every year. Just because you do one thing one year doesn't mean you're entitled to anything the next year."

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo weighs in on Kevin Mather’s comments about interpreters

    Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather resigned Monday after a recording of his denigrating comments in a talk with a Seattle-area rotary club went public.

  • Why Cubs, Anthony Rizzo, have chance for deal a year after Cubs said no

    While owners and players both are expected to strongly consider whats expected to be contentious labor negotiations over the next year when weighing risk and reward, Rizzo could be in a unique position compared to walk-year brethren Javy Baez and Kris Bryant in extension talks.

  • Luis Severino thinks he is 'really close to being on the mound'

    New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino explains how his injury is recovering and when he expects to be back pitching in pinstripes. Plus, Severino addresses the translator comments made by now resigned Mariners' CEO, Kevin Mather.

  • Why Anthony Rizzo says Cubs' core hitters have to ‘earn it and prove it’

    After a disappointing end to last season, the Cubs havent made major changes to a group of hitters that scored just one run in the 2020 playoffs.

  • AP Top 25 basketball poll: Illinois No. 5, Big 10 has 4 teams in top 10

    Illinois holds serve, Loyola moves up a spot

  • MLB Rumors: Brewers among several teams in mix for Jackie Bradley Jr.

    We reportedly have new suitor in the Jackie Bradley Jr. sweepstakes as the former Red Sox outfielder continues his free-agent tour.

  • Mariners CEO Mather resigns after derogatory remarks surface

    In one 45-minute conversation, Kevin Mather undermined the Seattle Mariners far beyond being the organization with the longest playoff drought in baseball. The latest transgression by Mather ended up costing him his position as president and CEO of the Mariners. Mather resigned on Monday after video surfaced over the weekend of him expressing his views of the club’s organizational strategy and making insensitive remarks about players during a recent online event.

  • How to place an Uber Eats group order and let everyone pick out their own order for a single delivery

    You can place Uber Eats group orders on both the desktop site and mobile app, letting you and your friends order food from your own devices.

  • White Sox star Tim Anderson backs Tony La Russa: 'Behind him 110 percent'

    It's been a talking point since before Tony La Russa was even hired: How would he mesh with Tim Anderson? Well, the White Sox shortstop busted out the stamp of approval for his new manager Monday.

  • Christopher Bell wins O'Reilly on Daytona infield road course

    Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano for the lead with two laps to go Sunday and then drove away for the victory in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 NASCAR Cup Series race on the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway. The win marked the first Cup Series win for Bell, who was on newer tires than Logano at the end. The Joe Gibbs Racing was making his 38th Cup start, and according to Nascar.com, he became just the 15th Cup Series driver to capture his first win on a road course.

  • Michigan State basketball game vs. No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini: Time, TV, more info

    Michigan State basketball will try to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive Tuesday, hosting the surging Illinois Fighting Illini.

  • Braves claim outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from Cubs

    The Atlanta Braves have claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Ervin will compete for a backup position.

  • Scouts on what Mets can expect from Carlos Carrasco: 'He knows how to exploit a hitter’s weakness'

    Carlos Carrasco will be the No. 2 behind Jacob deGrom, so what should the Mets expect? Scouts broke down the veteran right-hander, who is a thinking man's pitcher rather than the modern flamethrower.

  • This ETF Could Help Grow Any Retirement Nest Egg

    There are plenty of great exchange-traded funds (ETFs) out there that could help you grow a sizable nest egg for retirement. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM), for example, has a history of providing solid long-term growth plus dividend income, and was recently yielding about 3.

  • Reggie Jackson stepping down from role as special advisor for Yankees: 'I just think it's time"

    Former Yankees great Reggie Jackson is stepping down from his post as a special advisor for the Bronx Bombers, he told The New York Post on Sunday.

  • See where Bears’ 2020 rookie class ranked among rest of the NFL

    One of the encouraging things to come out of the Bears' disappointing 2020 season was the performance of several rookies.

  • NHL Central Division Misery Index: Red Wings, Predators are perfectly, miserably matched

    The Detroit Red Wings haven't scored on the power play in 12 games. The Nashville Predators have allowed 19 power-play goals in 17 games.

  • Did Bengals’ website drop a hint about upcoming jersey redesign?

    For now, the only thing Bengals fans know about the team’s redesigned jerseys is that the iconic striped helmet won’t change. Everything else seems up for grabs. In a recent Q&A session over at Bengals.com though, Geoff Hobson might’ve let the smallest of details slip while fielding a question about whether he could reveal any insight about the jerseys. The last thing they want me to do is to spoil the surprise, so I probably have more information about the 2022 Paris fall fashions. From what I hear, classic is good, Geoff Hobson. Classic is indeed very, very good.

  • Francisco Lindor open to Mets extension, but talks haven't started: 'I've never been scared of free agency'

    Francisco Lindor has set a loose deadline of Opening Day to agree to a long-term extension with the Mets.

  • Mr. ‘Cuomosexual’

    The role of a satirist is similar to that of a caricaturist, which is why Saturday Night Live’s recent skit of New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the aftermath of the nursing-home deaths scandal wasn’t particularly funny. “We are not the same,” says Cuomo (played by Pete Davidson) to Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant), who is sipping a cocktail and wearing a Hawaiian shirt, just back from Cancun: “I am a man. You are a clown. If you mess with me, I will send you to a clown hospital. And if you die, I will not count your body.” If anything, this portrayal is more flattering than how Cuomo appears in real life. After the New York attorney general reported that the state had undercounted nursing-home deaths by as much as 50 percent, the New York Post revealed that Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted during a video conference with Democratic lawmakers that the Cuomo administration had covered up the true death toll for fear that it would be “used against us.” It’s not only conservatives who are furious with him. Last week, a news conference and rally were held outside the Department of Justice offices at which family members of elderly patients demanded a federal investigation. They will get their wish. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office have subsequently opened an investigation. State assembly Republicans are moving to form an impeachment commission “to gather facts and evidence” surrounding Cuomo’s “handling and the subsequent cover-up of the COVID-19 crisis in nursing homes.” Even state Democrats are moving to strip Cuomo of his unilateral emergency pandemic powers. Writing in Sunday’s Wall Street Journal, John Daukas, former acting attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, argued that Cuomo’s cover-up could merit federal criminal charges. And National Review’s Andy McCarthy has explained that “besides potential civil-rights liability, the Cuomo administration could face problems because the nursing homes that the state oversees receive lots of federal money through Medicare and Medicaid.” Though his deadly mistakes aren’t amusing, the contrast between how he has acted and how he sees himself is certainly laugh-worthy. What comedy skit of Cuomo could be more ridiculous than the sight of his own book on the window display at my local bookstore, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, with a picture of him on the front, hands clasped and looking regal? What could be more embarrassing for him than his appearance on Ellen last year in which he grinned at the term, “Cuomosexual,” as his host called him “charming and adorable” and said, straight-faced, that “people are in love with you.” He believed it. SNL presented Cuomo as “a man,” with at least a semblance of self-awareness. But Cuomo presents Cuomo as a god. Let’s not forget that his fall from universal grace was preceded by stunning arrogance. Last year, he described the watchdog Empire Center for Public Policy’s lawsuit to force Cuomo to release the true death toll as “yet another publicity stunt from an arm of the far-right advocacy industrial complex.” Then, last November, there was that shambolic press conference about school reopenings at which the Wall Street Journal’s Jimmy Vielkind asked whether schools in New York City would be opening the next day. “Let’s try not to be obnoxious and offensive in your tone,” the governor said, adding that the reporter was “100 percent wrong,” since, when it came to school closures, “we did it already. That’s the law. An orange zone and a red zone. Follow the facts.” Vielkind replied: “I’m confused . . . and I think parents are still confused as well.” But Cuomo said, “No, they’re not confused. You’re confused. Read the law, and you won’t be confused.” At which point, a New York Times reporter said she also was confused, and Cuomo said: “Well, I don’t really care what you think. Of course you’ll agree with him because you’re in the same business with him.” It turns out that, despite being 100 percent certain, Cuomo was 100 percent wrong. Now that’s funny.