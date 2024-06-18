1A All-Idaho softball team: The biggest talents from the state’s smallest schools

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

1A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kendra Meyer

Genesee, jr., P/SS

The state champs’ steady hand inside the circle continued to mow down hitters, making the all-state team for a third time. She went 20-2 with a 3.39 ERA, striking out 128 in 131 innings with her pinpoint command. She also hit .400 out of the leadoff spot.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Malcom

Genesee

He guided the Bulldogs, no longer an underdog, to a second straight title as the No. 1 seed absorbing everyone’s best shot all season.

FIRST TEAM

Taylor Martinez

Glenns Ferry, jr., P

The right-hander threw eight no-hitters and led 1A in innings (132), ERA (2.57), strikeouts (258) and batting average against (.142).

Jessica Ketola

Clearwater Valley, sr., P

The reigning player of the year led the Rams to a third-place finish at state, going 10-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 85 innings.

Taylor Boyer

Kendrick, sr., P

The right-hander was the state runner-up’s most dependable arm in the circle. She went 6-2 with a 6.70 ERA this spring.

Kennedy Kirk

Kendrick, sr., C

The Tigers’ backstop served as a coach on the field. She was a threat at the plate, too, hitting .431 with 29 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

Hailey Taylor

Kendrick, sr., INF

The all-around athlete was a menace on the basepaths (32 steals). She had no trouble getting on base, hitting .409 and adding 20 RBIs.

Peyton Stewart

Glenns Ferry, fr., INF

The rookie third baseman made quite a first impression. She hit .333 with 32 runs, 34 RBIs and 33 stolen bases for the District Three champ.

Harlei Donner

Genesee, sr., INF

A rock at first base with her glove, she also did plenty of damage at the plate. She hit .415 with four home runs and 39 RBIs.

Morgan Silflow

Kendrick, sr., INF

The four-year starting third baseman led 1A in doubles (10) and triples (six) while hitting .468 with 34 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

Brinley Lowe

Genesee, sr., OF

The center fielder was a highlight-reel catch waiting to happen. She made the first team again while hitting .327 with 13 RBIs.

Makayla Herman

Genesee, jr., OF

The right fielder threw out two runners at first in the state championship. She also hit .355 with 22 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Hali Anderson

Kendrick, so., OF

She made quite a splash in her first season at the varsity level. She hit .450, slugged .650, and added 24 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.