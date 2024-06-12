1A All-Idaho baseball team: The state’s best players from its smallest schools

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

1A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jameson Morris

Potlatch, so., P/3B

The Loggers put a lot on the sophomore’s plate, and he more than answered the call. The right-hander went 6-2 with a 1.30 ERA for the state champs, striking out 45 in 43 innings. But perhaps most impressive was his command (four walks), turning him into the go-to guy on the mound.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Trent Baysinger

Potlatch

After dropping two games to finish fourth at district, he guided the Loggers (17-8) to their first state title since 2019.

FIRST TEAM

Dominic Holden

Troy, jr., P

Last season’s 1A player of the year battled through injuries to lead 1A in ERA (1.18) and strikeouts (88). He held hitters to a .165 batting average.

Ty Koepp

Kendrick, sr., P

The two-time 1A Division II football player of the year was also the anchor of the Tigers’ baseball team, going 3-1 with a 2.42 ERA.

Joseph Bendel

Troy, sr., P

He left hitters shaking their heads, striking out 52 in 39 ⅔ innings, holding opponents to a .087 average and posting a 1.58 ERA.

Makhi Durrett

Troy, jr., C

The rare mixture of speed and power, he hit .500 and led 1A with a .894 slugging percentage. He also went 37-for-40 on stolen base attempts.

Landon Schlieper

Clearwater Valley, sr., INF

The 6-4 shortstop led the third-place finisher in batting average (.427), on-base percentage (.574), slugging percentage (.572) and RBIs (22).

Hunter Taylor

Kendrick, sr., INF

He was a terror on the basepaths, stealing 32 bags to pressure defenses all year. He also swung a big stick, hitting .385 and slugging .526.

Waylon Marshall

Potlatch, jr., INF

The second baseman delivered clutch knocks all season long. He hit .300 and slugged .520, including a 4-for-5 performance in the state finals.

Gabe Goodman

Idaho City, so., INF

The sophomore quickly struck terror in the heart of pitchers statewide. He finished the year hitting .500 with four home runs and 33 RBIs.

Tucker Ashmead

Kendrick, sr., OF

The center fielder repeated on the first team after showing off his big arm to gun down runners and hitting .380 with 20 RBIs.

Hayden Higgins

Idaho City, sr., OF

The center fielder used his speed to rob opponents of hits and leg out ground balls. He hit .338 and stole 26 bases.

Carson Schilling

Clearwater Valley, jr., OF

The center fielder’s range, sure hands and arm made him a defensive weapon. He also hit .257 and got on base at a .411 clip.