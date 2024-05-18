1A baseball: Melrose Buffaloes stampede through competition to win state title

May 17—Melrose completed an impressive three-game romp through the postseason and beat their district rivals, top-seeded Logan, 9-1 to claim the 1A title on Friday afternoon at Santa Ana Star Field.

Dathan Yeary, a senior for the third-seeded Buffaloes, pitched a complete game six-hitter and struck out eight Logan (17-5) batters.

Melrose (14-6) scored 43 runs in its three playoff victories, while surrendering only five. The Buffaloes scored single runs Friday in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth innings; this included a steal of home in the top of the fourth by Gray Brandon, the speedster who last weekend won a hurdles title at the state track and field meet.

Melrose put the game away with five runs in the top of the seventh, including RBI doubles from Mike Cardonita and Yeary.