19th annual Pro Football Camp kicks off

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, June 24 hundreds of young kids gathered at John Venezia Community Park in Colorado Springs for Pro Football Camp.

All kids from ages 7-14 came together to improve their football skills, coached by current or former pro football players.

“I volunteer usually every year. And it’s just an awesome opportunity to come out here and work with the children and the kids there. They’re really hungry to play football and that’s just so exciting,” said current Denver Rush starter, Breaya Quintana.

The camp not only teaches proper football skills but also the character traits that it takes to be successful both on and off the football field.

The camp will go on until Wednesday, June 26th.

