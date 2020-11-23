The 1994 Civil War: One of the most iconic rivalry games between Oregon vs. Oregon State

One of the most iconic rivalry games between Oregon vs. Oregon State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

*Reminder that the name ‘Civil War’ was voted out this past offseason and will be changed for future games.

The date is November 19, 1994.

One of the most iconic and historical rivalries in all of college football - that dates back to 1894 - is about to hold its 100th meeting.

The Oregon Ducks needed a win against their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis, Oregon to advance to the Rose Bowl, something the Ducks haven’t done “since Noah got off the arc,” according to Jerry Allen, the voice of the Ducks.

With the score 13-10 in the fourth quarter, Ducks quarterback Danny O’Neil found Dino Philyaw who scrambled for a 19-yard touchdown to put the Ducks ahead 17-13. That would be the final score on a cold, rainy afternoon in Corvallis, Oregon.

