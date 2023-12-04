1992 Ferrari F40 Is One of 22 Made In 1992 For USA Sale And It Is Selling At Mecum Kissimmee

A remarkable piece of automotive history is set to grace the Kissimmee 2024 auction – a 1992 Ferrari F40, one of only 22 U.S. spec cars produced that year. This Ferrari F40, a symbol of Ferrari's illustrious racing heritage and technological prowess, is not just a car; it's a testament to the brand's 40-year legacy.

With an odometer reading a mere 8,688 miles, this F40 is a pristine example of one of the most revered supercars of the 20th century. It stands out not only for its rarity but also for its award-winning pedigree, having clinched the Platinum and Best Supercar awards at Cavallino in 2021. Further elevating its status, this F40 was displayed at Casa Ferrari during the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August 2021, under the aegis of Ferrari North America.

At its heart lies a 2936cc V-8 engine, delivering an awe-inspiring 478 horsepower. This engine, coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission, underscores the F40's reputation for raw power and unadulterated driving pleasure. The car's striking Rosso Corsa exterior encases an interior finished in Rosso, featuring the finest materials and craftsmanship.

The Ferrari F40 emerged as a direct descendant of the 288GTO Evoluzione, designed to conquer the Group B rally series. While its racing mission was curtailed, the F40 continued to embody the passion and innovation synonymous with Ferrari. This was the last car to be produced under the direct supervision of Enzo Ferrari himself, unveiled in 1987 with the mission of being "the best in the world."

This particular F40's recent major service in October 2022 ensures its top-notch condition, promising the new owner not just a piece of Ferrari's history but a ready-to-drive legend. With its comprehensive documentation, including a Ferrari Classiche Certification, this F40 is more than a car; it's a collectible masterpiece representing the pinnacle of Ferrari's road car legacy.

As the F40 gears up for its appearance at the Kissimmee 2024 auction, it awaits a new custodian who appreciates not only its engineering and aesthetic beauty but also the unparalleled joy it brings to the world of driving.

Mecum’s 2024 Kissimmee Auction runs from January 2nd through the 14th. With over 3000 lots of classic cars, enthusiast vehicles, and Automobilia this is the kickoff to the 2024 auction season.