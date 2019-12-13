28 years later, Jerry Seinfeld’s Spurs-Cavs prediction finally came true

It took nearly three decades, but Jerry Seinfeld’s prediction finally came true.

The Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the San Antonio Spurs 117-109 in overtime on Thursday night at the AT&T Center — the exact same score predicted in a 1991 episode of “Seinfeld.”

In the Season 2 episode of the iconic sitcom, “The Heart Attack,” George visits a holistic healer with Jerry and Kramer while looking for a way to again get out of having his tonsils removed. Naturally, it didn’t work out well for George — who ended up purple-faced and in an ambulance after drinking a “special concoction.”

Jerry brought a note with him to the healer, Tor Eckman, looking for help deciphering a comedy bit he wrote while half asleep the night before.

Tor read the note and busted out laughing before revealing what the note said: “Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109.”

The two teams have played plenty of times since that episode aired, but never landed on the final score until Thursday. They’ve come close a number of times — most notably in 2002, when the Cavs beat the Spurs 114-107 in overtime and in 2016 when the Cavs won 117-103 — but have always fallen just short of the mark.

Clearly, this is even more proof that “Seinfeld” is one of the best shows ever to appear on television — even if it took 28 years for this prediction to come true.

A 1991 episode of “Seinfeld” successfully predicted the final score of the Spurs-Cavaliers game on Thursday night. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

