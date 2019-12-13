28 years later, Jerry Seinfeld’s Spurs-Cavs prediction finally came true

Ryan YoungYahoo Sports Contributor

It took nearly three decades, but Jerry Seinfeld’s prediction finally came true.

The Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the San Antonio Spurs 117-109 in overtime on Thursday night at the AT&T Center — the exact same score predicted in a 1991 episode of “Seinfeld.”

In the Season 2 episode of the iconic sitcom, “The Heart Attack,” George visits a holistic healer with Jerry and Kramer while looking for a way to again get out of having his tonsils removed. Naturally, it didn’t work out well for George — who ended up purple-faced and in an ambulance after drinking a “special concoction.”

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Jerry brought a note with him to the healer, Tor Eckman, looking for help deciphering a comedy bit he wrote while half asleep the night before. 

Tor read the note and busted out laughing before revealing what the note said: “Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109.”

The two teams have played plenty of times since that episode aired, but never landed on the final score until Thursday. They’ve come close a number of times — most notably in 2002, when the Cavs beat the Spurs 114-107 in overtime and in 2016 when the Cavs won 117-103 — but have always fallen just short of the mark.

Clearly, this is even more proof that “Seinfeld” is one of the best shows ever to appear on television — even if it took 28 years for this prediction to come true.

A 1991 episode of “Seinfeld” successfully predicted the final score of the Spurs-Cavaliers game on Thursday night. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)
A 1991 episode of “Seinfeld” successfully predicted the final score of the Spurs-Cavaliers game on Thursday night. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

More from Yahoo Sports: 

What to Read Next