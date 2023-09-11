It's like the 1990s as Florida State, Texas surge in college football's NCAA Re-Rank 1-133

Texas climbs to No. 4 in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 following Saturday's 34-24 win at Alabama, which dropped nine spots to No. 15 after suffering the program's first regular-season non-conference loss since 2007.

The Longhorns come in behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Florida State for a new top four that might make you nostalgic for the Spice Girls, dial-up internet and the 1990s. Texas bumps Penn State one spot to No. 5, followed by No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 8 Southern California, No. 9 Utah and No. 10 Kansas State.

Two Power Five teams made nice climbs after posting solid wins against the Group of Five. No. 19 Mississippi is up 18 spots after beating Tulane 37-20 and No. 24 UCLA is up 11 after an impressive 35-10 win against San Diego State that saw freshman quarterback Dante Moore throw for 270 yards and three scores.

Elsewhere, Kansas made a major statement by handling Illinois, providing a response to those who doubted the Jayhawks after last year's bowl trip and leading to a 32-spot bump to No. 42. Washington State's 23-21 win against Wisconsin sends the Cougars to No. 45 and shows that the program deserves to play on the Power Five level despite the demise of the Pac-12.

On the negative end, Pittsburgh is down to No. 51 after losing to Cincinnati and Houston falls to No. 74 after falling down 28-0 to Rice, climbing back to tie the game at 28-28 to force overtime and then losing 43-41 in two extra frames.

And for the third time in as many weeks this season, there's a new No. 133. First it was Massachusetts, then it was Arkansas State and now's it Nevada, which was demolished by Idaho and has been outscored 99-20 through two games. A program that was once one of the best in the Group of Five is now home to the worst team in the Bowl Subdivision.

