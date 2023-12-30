1987 Kickoff Classic: Vols defeat Iowa on last second field goal

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST and ABC will televise the postseason matchup.

The game will mark the fourth time Tennessee and Iowa will play. Tennessee holds a 2-1 advantage in the all time series.

The Vols and Hawkeyes played in the Kickoff Classic on Aug. 30, 1987 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tennessee defeated Iowa, 23-22. Phil Reich kicked a game-winning 20-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in the contest for the Vols. Reich converted three field goals against the Hawkeyes.

Reggie Cobb recorded 138 rushing yards on 25 attempts for Tennessee.

Tennessee linebacker Darrin Miller scored a touchdown on an 86-yard interception return.

Quarterback Jeff Francis completed 11-of-23 passing attempts for 151 yards and one interception.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire