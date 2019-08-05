The '85 Bears rapped their way into the NFL history books before they even won the Super Bowl. Now, they're officially the greatest team in NFL history.

According to USA Today's rankings of the 100 greatest NFL teams of all time, the Bears claimed five total spots on the list, but none came close to the top-ranked 1985 squad.

Sitting high atop the pack, 32 spots above the NFL-title-winning 1940 team, are the Super Bowl XX winning champs. Buddy Ryan's 46 defense allowed just 12.4 points per game, while the offense, led by quarterback Jim McMahon and running back Walter Payton, scored an average of 18.1 points more than their opponents. Their 15 regular-season wins were outshined only by their postseason success, during which they outscored their opponents 91-10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For those questioning what differentiated this Bears team from the top 100 runner-up 1984 49ers, don't forget style points.

The Super Bowl XIX winning San Franciscans let their success on the field speak for them, while Payton and co. talked with their hips. The "Shufflin' Crew" capped off their one-loss regular season with the "Super Bowl Shuffle" song and music video and rapped their way to No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, racking up over $300,000 in profits to donate to the Chicago Community Trust.

As for the franchise's remaining slots, the 1940, '41, '34 and '63 teams secured ranks 33, 36, 50 and 65 respectively. Maybe the next century will bring a few more Super Bowl trophies back to Chicago and a "Super Bowl Shuffle 2" to the top of the charts.

1985 Bears top USA Today's list of all-time-greatest NFL teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago