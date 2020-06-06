What would 1985 Chicago Bears look like if they played in 2020?

"We're gonna do the shuffle then ring your bell," sang Gary Fencik back in 1985.

The updated lyrics in 2020 would be: "We're gonna do the shuffle then get a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty."

Football today is a largely different game compared to when the Bears won their only Super Bowl in franchise history. You'll see that when Super Bowl XX is aired on NBC this Sunday at 2 p.m. CT. But as I went back and watched some highlights ahead of catching the full game on Sunday, I wondered: What from the '85 Bears would still work in the NFL today?

Talent, of course, transcends eras. Walter Payton would still be a great running back in 2020. Richard Dent would still be one of those pass rushers offenses have to gameplan around. Mike Singletary's versatility, toughness and instincts would make him one of the league's top linebackers. But that's not what I was wondering.

The Bears' first offensive play of Super Bowl XX - on which Payton lost a fumble - came with two wide receivers, one tight end, one running back and one fullback on the field, otherwise known as 21 personnel. There was nothing odd about it back then.

Only 8 percent of the NFL's plays in 2019 used 21 personnel.

The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings were the only two teams to use 21 personnel on more than 20 percent of their plays, and both teams made the playoffs. Jimmy Garoppolo, remember, threw eight passes while the 49ers throttled the Green Bay Packers on their way to the Super Bowl back in January.

Payton and Matt Suhey would've been just fine in today's NFL running from under center quite a bit. But consider this: Jim McMahon's passer rating in 1985 was 82.6, good for seventh-best in the league. Mitch Trubisky's passer rating in 2019 was 83.0, ranking him 28th.

How about Buddy Ryan's 46 defense?

I dug up this video we did a few years ago with Rex Ryan explaining his dad's defense - which, while it turned out to be great at stopping the run, was actually designed to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Check it out:

The Bears' defense in 1985 is, arguably, the best in NFL history. The Bears held opponents to 3.7 yards per carry and 12.4 points per game, the lowest averages in the league. Dent led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks and, maybe the most mind-blowing stat of all: The Bears' defense allowed 16 passing touchdowns and had 34 interceptions.

But putting eight guys in the box doesn't seem like a sound strategy in today's pass-happy, 11 personnel-heavy league - a league that often forces defensive coordinators' base packages to be in nickel. To wit: San Francisco's Tevin Coleman faced the highest percentage of "loaded" boxes in 2019, with 40.2 percent of his 137 rushing attempts coming with eight or more defenders near the line of scrimmage.

The Bears' defense only had to defend multiple backs (i.e. a running back and a fullback) on 120 plays in 2019.

So the 46 defense might not work in 2020. Then again, who would doubt Ryan's ability to coordinate a good defense against today's modern NFL landscape?

This is all building to my overarching feeling thinking about the 1985 Bears: They'd be fine in today's NFL. Greatness can transcend era. It might take a few tweaks and they wouldn't look the same as you'll see on NBC Sports Network on Sunday afternoon.

But who am I to say one of the greatest teams of all time wouldn't be great in any era?

