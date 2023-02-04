1972 Miami Dolphins to be featured on ESPN’s E60

While this year’s team fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl, there’s still celebrating to do for the anniversary of the year that the Miami Dolphins won everything.

The 50th anniversary of the Dolphins’ perfect season in 1972 is wrapping up, and there have been some great reflections so far, including the honoring of the team against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, ESPN is running an “E60” event on the 1972 Dolphins to, once again, memorialize an outstanding achievement. “The Perfect Machine” will air on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 12 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available for streaming on ESPN+ after it airs originally.

The documentary will go in-depth on the season and what made them so unstoppable, including interviews with 17 of the surviving members of the team. Even players and coaches, like the legendary Don Shula himself, will be heard through some older recordings.

During a weekend where there won’t be any real football played, Dolphins fans have something to sit down and get excited to watch on Sunday.

List

Grading the Miami Dolphins linebackers after their 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire