1972 Dolphins week-by-week win probability Next Gen Stats
Next Gen Stats takes you through the week-by-week win probability for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in the 1972 NFL season.
Three keys to victory for the Patriots-Bears Monday Night Football game.
Dak Prescott returned, seeing action for the first time since the season opener. It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but he and the Cowboys will take it. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two touchdowns, and the Lions had five turnovers in a 24-6 victory that wasn’t as lopsided as it might seem. The Lions entered the [more]
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you informed on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)
Dak Prescott returned under center and the defense returned to form as the club put up a dominant second-half performance in the win. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Cowboys came out swinging in the second half with an interception to spring momentum and a touchdown drive for Dallas. | From @CDBurnett7
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a second straight upset loss on the road, falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers
Mississippi and UCLA, two unbeatens in the top 10, fell, causing a shake-up in this week's coaches poll prediction.
After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 8
See where Big Ten teams land in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after an exciting weekend in college football:
The Rams’ offer for Christian McCaffrey was close to the 49ers’, but one pick was a round lower
#Michigan moved during the bye week.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 8? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Christian McCaffrey debuted his new jersey number at his first practice with the 49ers on Friday.
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]