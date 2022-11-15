1972 Dolphins and others react to Eagles suffering first loss of season

The 1972 Miami Dolphins can once again celebrate after the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Commanders, 32-21, on Monday night.

Philadelphia committed four turnovers and trailed at halftime for the first time this season.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was 17 for 29 passing for 229 yards, while Terry McLaurin had 128 yards receiving — including a 41-yard snag that led to a field goal.

With Week 11 on the horizon, here’s the social media reaction to the Eagles’ loss.

Larry Csonka

One of the all-time greats finally could celebrate his Dolphins team having their record remain intact.

ESPN

Alex Smith saw it coming.

Alex Smith tried to tell everyone on Countdown 😭 pic.twitter.com/le3gY3Sp4H — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 15, 2022

The Sporting News

Those Dolphins can relax.

The 1972 Dolphins can rest easy now 😅 pic.twitter.com/VmC9VYyrzP — Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) November 15, 2022

ESPN

Down goes Frazier, and down goes the Eagles, as this loss left Philly legend Monty G speechless.

DOWN GO THE EAGLES! 😱 Washington stuns Philly and hands them their first loss of the season. pic.twitter.com/BTmNiiW3E4 — ESPN (@espn) November 15, 2022

Terry McLaurin topped Slay

Slay gets the credit when he’s shutting things down, and he won’t hide after a less-than-stellar performance against McLaurin.

Imagine your lockdown corner not being able to lockdown Terry McLaurin even once, much less every matchup. Couldn't be me.#DiggsHive https://t.co/wZ9D3JXrMQ — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) November 15, 2022

