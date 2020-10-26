1972 Dolphins on the fringe of yet another year alone in perfection

The NFL entered Week 7 action with three undefeated teams left in the standings: the Seattle Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans. Leaving the weekend, we’re down to one. Which means that only the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were victorious in a clash of undefeated teams with Tennessee on Sunday despite some late drama, remain as a threat in 2020 to the 1972 Miami Dolphins’ legacy as the only undefeated Super Bowl champions in NFL history.

And Pittsburgh is about to see business pick up. Because Pittsburgh next week will travel to Baltimore to face the 5-1 Ravens — who were off last week and will be hosting the Steelers coming off of their bye.

It’s an admirable place to be: the last undefeated team of any season. And it is the first time since the 1970s that Pittsburgh sits at 6-0 or better; so good for them. But the Steelers have two games remaining against the Ravens, plus visits to Buffalo (5-2) and Cleveland (5-2) yet this season; so they’d have to create some magic to push the 1972 Dolphins to the brink.

Hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer for the door to slam shut on any potential drama and the Ravens can seal the ’72 Dolphins’ legacy for yet another year by upending Pittsburgh. After all, the Steelers nearly blew a massive lead against Tennessee on Sunday and very much look ripe for the taking. The law of averages says that the regression is on the way. Pittsburgh’s wins thus far have included quality performances. But they also include three wins over lowly teams like the New York Giants (1-6), the Denver Broncos (2-4) and the Houston Texans (1-6) to start the season.

You have to be real special to defeat the law of averages all season long — like, 1972 Miami Dolphins kind of special. There’s no reason to think Pittsburgh is ready to create that kind of magic. So keep the champagne on ice and close by, Miami. Next week may be the week.