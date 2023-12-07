The 1972 Cardinal Mooney state football champions rooting for 2023 Cougars to join title club

SARASOTA ― When Cardinal Mooney faces Trinity Catholic on Friday morning for the Class 1S state football title, among the fans at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee will be a handful of men in their upper 60s.

It could be as few as two, or as many as 10. Some may wear the Cougars' red and gold colors, and some may not, but all of them will be rooting for Mooney to win its first state football title since 1972. And, in the process, welcome a new batch of young men to their exclusive club ― football state champs.

In the Class A title game against Wewahitchka, Steve Knopik caught the game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback John Heath Sr. in Mooney's 18-13 victory. Thus, the Cougars became the first Sarasota County school to win a state football championship. Fifty years passed, and the Cougars remain the first, and only, City of Sarasota school to claim a state football crown.

"We're definitely pulling for these guys," said Con Nicholas, who will be in attendance at the game. "It would be a really cool thing. I think I can speak for everyone."

Members of the 1972 Cardinal Mooney football team, still the only city school to win a state football championship. Bottom row (I-r) China Smith Jr, son of China Smith Sr., Rick Blakeley, Manny Maestre (holding the jersey of deceased teammate Bob Geschke), Alan Bouziane, Steve Knopik, Con Nicholas. Middle row (l-r) China Smith Sr., Tony lerulli, Wayne Chirico, Elmo Fernandez. Top row (l-r) Jim Ramer, Lindsey Heath, daughter of John Heath Jr., John Heath Jr., Rick Duncan. PHOTO PROVIDED

Fifty-one years ago, Nicholas was a senior wide receiver on a Mooney team coached by John Heath Sr. The year before, the Cougars had lost just once, but it was sufficient to keep them home for the playoffs. But determined to make amends, the 1972 team ran roughshod over the competition, scoring 342 points in eight games while allowing just six. Seven of their eight victories ended in shutouts.

Nicholas, Knopik and the remaining players from that '72 team are ready to greet the 2023 team to their club with with smiles and open arms. And how would that be for gridiron kismet? The city's only football title winners would come from the same 620-student school on Fruitville Road.

"I don't want to say it's funny," said Knopik, who went on to become chairman and CEO of Bealls, Inc., "but it's quite the coincidence. More power to those (Mooney) kids and the whole organization."

1972 Cardinal Mooney football players (middle row, l-r): Elmo Fernandez (30), Con Nicholas (20), Steve Knopik (22) and Tony Ierulli.

"Yeah," said Ierulli, the assistant linebackers coach at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn., "we want to see continued success at Cardinal Mooney. We want several state championships for Cardinal Mooney. We don't want to be the only one."

In the ensuing 50 years after that Mooney title in '72 ― coincidentally, the same year the Miami Dolphins became the only NFL team to finish a season undefeated ― the state champs have not had many chances to see others join their clubs. And unlike those 1972 Dolphins, the Mooney title alums were not popping champagne when the 1988 and 1990 Riverview High teams, coached by John Sprague, and with Nicholas as his defensive coordinator, reached the title game but lost.

The last city school to have a chance was the 2005 Booker High team, led by future NFLer Sam Shields at wide receiver. But after finishing the regular season 9-1, and defeating its four playoff opponents by an average score of 31-9, the Tornadoes lost to St. Augustine in the Class 3A title game, 31-15. And despite having such players as Herb Haygood, Cedric Saunders, Matt Hobbie and Chico Nelson, the Sarasota Sailors never threatened the Cougars' uniqueness.

Cardinal Mooney quarterback John Heath Jr. scrambles in a game from 1972.

At their reunions, the first few every 10 years, but now every five, Mooney players were surprised they remained alone.

"No doubt about that," Knopik said. "I've been just amazed that none of the other big teams did it." Said Ierulli, "We were always waiting for Riverview to win it. (John Sprague) had so many great teams. It seems like when they got to the big game, they didn't play all that well."

But these Cougars enjoy a symmetry with their gridiron forefathers many who believe in such things would say portends a Mooney victory. The '72 team won its title on the evening of Dec. 8, 1972. This Mooney team will attempt to win its championship on the morning of Dec. 8, 2023.

"A strong parallel," Nicholas said, "and I hope it bodes well for the Cougars."

Along with All-State defensive back Rick Blakeley, Nicholas was co-captain of a Mooney team teeming with talent. China Smith Sr., ran for 886 yards and 14 touchdowns. Heath Jr., passed for 1,756 yards and 25 touchdowns. Knopik, Nicholas, Blakeley, linebackers Ierulli, Fernandez and Mike Smith, All-State defensive end Rick Duncan, Tim Judge, and the late Bob Geschke, Mooney's center, all contributed.

"We have been very, very proud," Fernandez said. "But we're kind of between a hard place and a rock. We kind of want to be that team, but at the same time, we want Mooney to be successful because of what the school means and represents to us."

But back in September, the group of former Cougars who convene occassionally for lunch weren't sure the Cougars would even make the postseason. Three victories to open the season was followed by a 35-7 loss to Riverview.

Cardinal Mooney's Con Nicholas returns a punt during a game from the 1972 season.

"And I kind of thought, 'Well, it was a flash in the pan,''' Knopik said. "But, goodness me, they came on strong and had a run in the playoffs that leads you to think that this is the real deal and could be the second state championship for Cardinal Mooney, of all teams."

Cardinal Mooney head coach Jared Clark has tried to bridge the '72 team with this one. He's allowed players from that team to speak to his players. Two weeks ago, Fernandez spoke to the team, preaching Cougar pride and what the school has meant to him. Every player, Fernandez said, fixed his eyes on him.

"I always check out the kids' eyes," he said. "They had laser focus."

The kind of focus these Cougars will need Friday morning if they are to walk in lockstep with the Cougars of yore.

"I think it's phenomenal," Knopik said, "and I honestly think we'll be the first ones to stand in line to congratulate them."

