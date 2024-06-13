1958 was a pivotal, magical year for USC at the College World Series

The legacy of USC baseball at the College World Series begins with 12 national championships. That’s the ultimate accomplishment of the program, the beginning of the conversation. Yet, there are underlying, formative moments which gave rise to this college baseball dynasty. One was the first championship back in 1948, with USC legend Sam Barry becoming one of a kind in college sports: a Rose Bowl-winning football assistant coach, a Final Four basketball coach, and a College World Series champion baseball coach. A decade after that title, Rod Dedeaux led USC to a championship which became the start of something very big for the Trojans and for baseball in Los Angeles.

We wrote:

“USC made the College World Series in 1958, 1960, and 1961, winning in 1958 and ’61 and losing the championship game in extra innings in 1960 to Minnesota.

“The first bricks and marble foundations — on which the rest of the Los Angeles sports empire were built — were put in place in the late 1950s on baseball fields. From 1958 through 1961, a Los Angeles-based baseball team either won its championship (three times) or played in the last game of its postseason, vying for a title (USC in 1960).”

The 1958 championship, won after USC lost Game 1 of that College World Series, established not only that USC was a tough out, but that the Trojans were going to remain on the map in national college baseball. USC won 10 of its 12 national titles in a 21-year span from 1958 through 1978. That 1958 championship is centrally important in USC baseball history.

