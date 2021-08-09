1957 Chevy Corvette Fuelie Is A C1 Dream Car

John Puckett
·2 min read

This Venetian Red classic Corvette is one of only 713 examples.

For most people, a classic, first-generation Corvette is an ideal classic, a dream car. The car has lines that flow like the ocean and a bold color scheme to compliment the design. This particular 1957 Chevy Corvette Fuelie is up for grabs from PCarMarket is well-optioned example, with only 20K miles on the clock.

Performance-wise, this is the first time any car was given one horsepower per cubic inch of engine displacement. Tucked in the engine bay is a 283-cubic-inch V8 engine, capable of a healthy 283-horsepower - making one horsepower per cubic inch was a giant accomplishment for the Corvette engine at the time, before it was cracked across the board.

Open the doors to and remove the top to reveal a beautiful bright red interior that is brand new like the rest of the car. A stunning tri-color dashboard spans the front which houses an AM Wonder Bar radio. Even more, this classic features the convenience of a power top, which was one of only 1,336 cars that got this option in 1957, for an additional $139.90.

This Corvette comes with the certificate and ribbon for the Second Flight Award bestowed by the National Corvette Restorers Society in October of 1999. It is one of the rarest Corvettes out there, and it's been very well care for over the years.

For more information on this car and how you can register to place your bid click here. PCarMarket is a leading online site specializing in all makes and models. Listing your car is easy and your vehicle is presented alongside expertly curated listings. Learn more about listing your car here now.

