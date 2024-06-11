194,000 largemouth bass stocked in Kansas lakes, reservoirs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – State wildlife staff have stocked multiple lakes and reservoirs across Kansas with a popular sports fish to give anglers something to catch in the following months.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) Fisheries Division announced on social media that it’s stocked nearly 200,000 largemouth bass fingerlings in 13 lakes and reservoirs as of June 10. A full list of stocking locations and the number of fingerlings for each can be found below:

Bone Creek Reservoir – 28,694.

Byron Walker Wildlife Area Ponds – 203.

Clark State Fishing Lake – 22,740.

Crawford State Fishing Lake (Farlington Lake) – 7,652.

El Dorado Reservoir – 60,032.

Haysville – Dorner Park – 536.

Kingman State Fishing Lake – 14,447.

Liberal Arkalon Recreation Area – 1,151.

Melvern Reservoir – 47,789.

Middle Creek State Fishing Lake – 2,876.

Sedgwick County – Lake Afton – 7,511.

Sedgwick North Pond – 202.

Wichita – Emory Park Lake – 400.

The KDWP Fisheries Division is focusing on improving fishing opportunities for anglers across the state this year with stocking efforts like this. The fingerlings come from hatcheries like the Meade State Fish Hatchery and ponds dedicated to raising largemouth bass. These stocking efforts, combined with habitat enhancement projects and annual monitoring of all black bass species in Kansas, are part of the overall push to make fishing for this species more appealing.

