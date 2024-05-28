190 mph motorcycles race this weekend at Elkhart Lake's Road America. Here's what to know.

More than 150 riders from entry-level teens to established veterans of international competition will compete in six classes as motorcycles hit the racetrack this weekend for MotoAmerica Superbikes and Vintage MotoFest.

What is Road America?

Road America is Wisconsin’s largest racetrack, an internationally known 4-mile road course on 640 acres near Elkhart Lake in rural Sheboygan County.

In addition to motorcycles, Road America will host IndyCar (next weekend) and IMSA sports cars (Aug. 1-4), several vintage weekends and the SCCA National Championship Runoffs in 2024.

The main entrance is off Hwy. 67, less than 5 miles north of downtown Plymouth and 3 miles southeast of Elkhart Lake.

What is MotoAmerica?

Since 2015, MotoAmerica has promoted road racing sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association and Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme.

How much do tickets cost for MotoAmerica weekend at Road America?

Admission is $25 Friday, $50 each Saturday and Sunday, or $90 for the weekend. Anyone 16 and under gets in for free with a paid adult admission. Tickets are available at the gate.

John Herrin (2) leads Cameron Beaubier on his way to a Superbike victory during the 2023 MotoAmerica weekend at Road America.

In general, what is the schedule for Road America’s motorcycle weekend?

Practice and qualifying are all day Friday. Qualifying continues Saturday morning, followed by six races, the first at 12:50 p.m. Sunday morning has warmups and one qualifying session, and racing runs from noon to about 4:30 p.m. Twelve-lap races for the premier Superbike class are at 3:10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

What is Vintage MotoFest?

A ride-in bike show for motorcycles of all makes takes place Saturday with judging at 1 p.m., plus craft beer tasting, live bands, and stunt shows.

What else is going on for motorcycle enthusiasts?

Road America will run a free shuttle to the Dairyland Classic Flat Track Races at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth.

Is there television coverage or streaming for MotoAmerica at Road America?

MAVTV carries Superbike and King of the Baggers races live and some other classes on a delayed basis. You can watch live streaming via motoamericaliveplus.com for $12.99 for one weekend or $109.99 for the season.

Who are the riders to watch?

Cameron Beaubier took two of three races at the most recent event two weeks ago at Barber Motorsports Park aboard a BMW. Beaubier reached 62 wins, second on the all-time list, and is the championship leader as he seeks a sixth Superbike title but his first since 2020.

Yamaha’s Jake Gagne, who won two Superbike titles while Beaubier was in Europe and then another last year, has just one win through five races to Beaubier’s three but is nonetheless just 13 points behind, 95-82, in the championship.

Superbike rookie Sean Dylan Kelly picked up his first and second podiums in the class at Barber.

In Supersport, PJ Jacobsen swept the two Road Atlanta races and then finished runner-up to Matthew Scholtz in both rounds at Barber.

Jacobsen's 16-year-old rookie teammate, Kayla Yaakov, is a prodigy who picked up a Supersport podium last season in a fill-in role.

Hayden Gillim has dominated the two Stock 1000 races.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: MotoAmerica motorcycle racing weekend at Road America basics, tips