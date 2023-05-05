19 XFL players receive NFL tryouts

In what has been a hugely successful season for the rebooted ‘XFL’ league, it is coming to a head on Saturday, May 13, as the DC Defenders will face off against the Arlington Renegades to for the championship game. With the season under wraps for the rest of the league, multiple players find themselves on the fringes on a NFL roster spot thanks to their play within the league.

Some of the more notable names receiving invites include

-Former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, who leads the XFL in passing, will work out for the Denver Broncos.

-Former Cardinals wide receiver Hakeem Butler, who leads the XFL in receiving touchdowns, will work out for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

-Former Texans tight end Jordan Thomas, who has been out of the NFL since 2020, but has major athletic potential, will work out for the Carolina Panthers.

With the success of former XFL players such as Philip Walker, who saw action in six games last year, it has further opened the door for NFL teams to take notice of their smaller league counterparts. We could see a direct talent pipeline expand further with the success the league has experienced.

One of the most notable players who did not receive a tryout for the league is the Seattle Sea Dragons’ explosive wide receiver, Jahcour Pearson. With 670 yards on the season, Pearson leads the league in receiving and has become a certified superstar within the XFL. It highlights that success within the minor league will not always translate to NFL success.

It will be interesting to see if the players who received tryouts can stick around on a roster for the upcoming NFL season. At the very least, the experience these players gained during the XFL season could prove to provide more depth to rosters that are lacking.

