19 Football Moments From Thanksgiving Day That Will Live On Forever
The tradition of NFL football on Thanksgiving dates back to 1920. It is something for families to look forward to besides food and parades.
Here are some of the most memorable moments from the NFL on Thanksgiving:
1.The Butt Fumble:
NBC
Nothing says Thanksgiving football like watching one man run full speed into his teammate's butt. This fumble led to an opposing touchdown in a blowout game on Thanksgiving night, and it will live on as one of the greatest football follies in history.
2.Randy Moss shines the brightest with one of the most impressive stat lines ever:
3.Aretha Franklin performs one of the longest renditions of the National Anthem:
4.A preview to the "Harbaugh Bowl" for Thanksgiving Day:
5.Jerome Bettis changes the rules to the coin toss forever:
6.Tom Brady, Vince Wilfork, and Steve Gregory have a leg:
NBC
A memorable game thanks to the "Butt Fumble," many people forget this gem of the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady chewing on a turkey leg with teammates Vince Wilfork (who forced the Butt Fumble play) and Steve Gregory (who scooped and scored on the fumble).
7.Vikings celebrate a touchdown with some Thanksgiving dinner:
FOX
In 2017, team touchdown celebrations were at an all-time high. The Vikings left their mark by having a Thanksgiving feast in the Detroit Lions' end zone.
8.The Detroit Lions lay an egg on Thanksgiving Day to foreshadow their final 0-16 record:
9.Jason Garrett comes off the bench to win for the Cowboys:
10.Drew Brees and defending champs take out the Cowboys:
11.The Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys give us a Thanksgiving overtime thriller in 2005:
12.Jim Schwartz makes Thanksgiving awkward by throwing his challenge flag:
13.Lawrence Taylor makes a great interception return in 1982:
14.Peyton Manning throws for SIX touchdowns against Lions:
15.Mike Tomlin interferes with a kick return Thanksgiving night:
NBC
In a 2013 rivalry game, head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Tomlin clearly positioned himself to be in the of way Ravens returner Jacoby Jones on a play that helped them win the game.
Tomlin was fined $100,000 by the NFL.
16.America is thankful for Barry Sanders, who made Lions Thanksgiving football tolerable:
17.Andre Johnson goes for 188 yards in a Texans win:
18.Ndamukong Suh stomps opponent and gets ejected:
FOX
In 2011, Suh threw the "spirit of Thanksgiving" out the window when he was driven down by an opposing lineman. He then shoved his head down and stomped on his arm.
This was his second time getting caught stomping on an opposing player. A dirty play indeed.
19."And it's Leon Lett! No!"
NBC
The Dallas Cowboys blocked a punt to seemingly secure a victory, but in comes Leon Lett, the same Leon Lett who famously fumbled on a return in the previous year's Super Bowl.
By touching the ball and not recovering it, the Miami Dolphins had a second chance and kicked the winning field goal to end the game 16-14.