Here are 19 Seacoast high school teams contending for state championships

The first finish line of the 2023 high school fall season is upon us, but it's just the beginning for a lot of Seacoast teams gearing up for New Hampshire or Maine tournament runs.

Here's a look at 19 teams across boys and girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball, who have a chance to win state championships:

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION I

Winnacunnet (8-4-2)

It has been three years since Winnacunnet played for a championship. Do the Warriors have what it takes to win the program's first title this year?

Since the middle of September when Winnacunnet had a record of 3-3-1, a win over Dover kicked off a streak of five wins in seven games, with a tie at rival Exeter, and a recent 1-0 loss to Londonderry (11-3).

"This season has had ups and downs for sure," Winnacunnet head coach Nick Rowe said. "I think we realized we had some potential early on, but didn't really figure it out until we lost at Alvirne. Since then, the guys have figured out how to prepare for games and how to work hard in practice."

Winnacunnet has allowed only one opponent (Manchester Central) to score three goals in a game. Only Pinkerton, Bedford and Hanover can say the same among Division I teams.

"I think Division I boys soccer has seen some surprising results all season, and there is a lot of parity," Rowe said. "For any team to make a run this year, you have to take it one game at a time for sure. We need to focus on what we have been doing successfully."

Rowe added, "When we play for each other and play at our maximum effort, it allows us to use our speed and skill to give us the best chance to compete against any opponent."

DIVISION II

Oyster River (10-3-1)

The reigning Division II state champions lost eight seniors from last season's championship. All Oyster River did was start the season winning its first five games by a margin of 19-0.

Since then, Oyster River has posted a 5-3-1 record, and increased the season total scoring margin to 38-7 in 14 games.

Kingswood (8-2-2), Hollis-Brookline (10-3) and Pembroke (7-6-1) are the only teams to beat the Bobcats this season, and all three losses were by one goal.

The Bobcats won the state championship in 2020, and lost in 2021 before last season's win. Oyster River could make it four straight state title appearances and back-to-back titles in 2023.

DIVISION III

St. Thomas Aquinas (11-3)

Nine straight wins. That's how the Saints started the season, and it's been dominance ever since the end of August.

In the nine-game span, St. Thomas Aquinas outscored opponents, 28-8.

"I think the team has had a fantastic season so far," STA head coach Ethan Rech said. "Going 9-0 up until October is definitely a great accomplishment and the boys should be proud of that. Now that we're making the turn into the end of the season, the boys are looking forward to the challenges ahead."

The Saints have gone 2-3 in their last five games, with losses to some of the other top teams in Division III - Hopkinton (13-2), Campbell (12-1) and Gilford (11-1-1).

"I think it will take a lot of concentration for the boys to make a deep playoff push," Rech said. "They will need to listen to each other and trust one another to commit to the style of play we might have to adapt to in every game. They had some tough games and understand now what it's going to take each game to get the better result."

The Saints are a talented group, no question, and should believe they have as good a shot as the three teams listed above as state title contenders.

"If we were taking a look at the first half of the season, we moved the ball around really well and handled pressure better than now," Rech said. "Instead of panicking and booting the ball, we were able to move the ball through the lines to find the opposing teams out of shape. When we do get forward, we do have that creative capability and threatening attack. Now, like any other team, injuries have impacted us in a way where we need to be able to fill those gaps and find that success like we did at the beginning."

MAINE

CLASS B SOUTH

York (7-5-1)

When it comes to state tournaments, it's expected teams will be in tight games, and over the course of the season, the Wildcats have shown ability to keep their poise in those situations — especially Nick Hoy.

Hoy scored the game-winning goal this season in wins over Greely, and Traip Academy.

It's not just Hoy, as the Wildcats have a deep team and a multitude of capable goal scorers.

"Our team has grown and developed a strong trust in each other as the season has gone on," York head coach Julie Johnson said. "We play a tough schedule and have been resilient and found ways to improve and build upon each challenging game. We earned key wins against quality teams in close games."

After a 1-3 start, York has won six of its last nine games, and enters Tuesday's final game of the regular season in third place in the latest Heal point standings.

"Our team believes in each other and that we can win any game we are in," Johnson said. "We have experience against a lot of talented teams and we have proven that we can win in a number of ways. Continuing to strengthen that belief in one another and continuing to focus on what we do best will help us make a deep run."

Johnson added, "We have a solid defensive core, which makes us tough to score on and we have multiple dangerous, fast attackers so teams really can’t just key in on one or two players when defending us."

CLASS C SOUTH

Traip Academy (9-3-1)

The Rangers came out of the gates hot by winning six of their first seven games.

"The guys have become a really solid team as the season has gone on," Rangers head coach Mike MacLeay said. "After losing a large group of seniors, it took this team a little bit of time to gel together and create their own identity. They are still improving each game as we finish up the season and looking forward to accomplishing one of their goals of hosting some playoff games."

Currently sitting second in Class C South, Traip Academy has made some noise, and can make a deep playoff run.

"In order to make a deep playoff run, everyone will need to do their part and trust each other in terms of moving the ball quickly and sticking to the things that have created the success this season," MacLeay said. "We will definitely need everyone working hard defensively as a group and execute the small details come playoffs."

The Rangers have scored 38 goals, more than twice as many goals as they have allowed this season (17), and two of Traip's losses have been by just one goal.

"This year we have a lot of options of how we can play and who we can put on the field to change the game," MacLeay added. "The guys have been pretty good so far with adapting to a change of system, which will be important once playoffs start allowing us to adapt if the original plan isn't working. We also have a very dangerous group of attacking players that can create a lot of scoring opportunities."

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION I

Exeter (11-3)

It's been two years since the Blue Hawks won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020. Three years later, Exeter has a chance to add to its storied history.

Exeter won its first eight games of the season, including four shutouts, and have scored at least three goals on seven occasions.

Exeter lost in last season's Division I championship to Bedford, and it appears to be a team that could be there again.

Portsmouth (12-2)

One of the hottest teams in Division I, the Portsmouth Clippers are poised to be a tough opponent for whichever team has to face them.

In the Clippers' 12 wins, Portsmouth boasts eight shutouts — only Timberlane and Bishop Guertin have more with nine each.

Portsmouth will aim to build upon last year's semifinal exit at the feet of Bedford.

DIVISION III

St. Thomas Aquinas (14-0-1)

Still yet to lose a game, the Saints are definitely marching.

With nine shutouts on their resume, the Saints have allowed only six goals all season - only Gilford has allowed fewer with just five. But, the Saints got the best of Gilford in late August, 1-0. That is still Gilford's only loss to date.

The Saints have scored 58 goals, including a three-game span of 22 goals scored in wins over Inter-Lakes, Bishop Brady and White Mountains.

DIVISION IV

Newmarket (13-0-1)

A 1-1 tie at Concord Christian Academy in the middle of the season is the only game the Mules didn't leave with a win.

Newmarket has scored 73 goals and the Concord Christian game is the only time the Mules scored fewer than two goals. Newmarket has scored at least four goals in 10 of its wins.

FIELD HOCKEY

DIVISION I

Dover (15-0-1)

Dover remembers how close it came last season, falling in the Division I semis to Winnacunnet. Since then, the Green Wave have won 15 of their 16 games; the only blemish being a 2-2 tie at Bedford.

Dover is on a mission, and it hopes to have a chance to improve on last year.

The Green Wave had a streak during the middle of the season consisting of seven consecutive shutouts, and finished the season posting 12.

Offensively, the Green Wave have put in 72 goals of their own, compared to just six goals allowed.

Exeter (11-4-1)

Winners of the past two Division I field hockey state championships, Exeter is shaping up to have the opportunity to do it again.

"The 2023 season has been a journey for this program; never can you look back - always ahead - this team is different from 2022 and 2021 - although there are some players who have been on all of them," Exeter head coach Deb Grott said. "We play each game as it comes and try not to think too far ahead. It's about the team. We win as a team, lose as a team, and tie as a team."

With the longest winning streak being four games, Exeter has three separate game spans where they've won at least three straight. The Blue Hawks started the season with three straight wins, lost to Windham, then won four in a row.

After a slight rough patch, the Blue Hawks bounced back and have gone 4-0-1 since the calendar switched to October.

"Playoffs you must give all you have to offer - no second chances here," Grott said. "Again it's about the team, and have faith in them. No matter who we play - we play our game — sometimes we can handle the pressure and sometimes we can't. We, as coaches, try to provide a solid foundation for all the team members to be able to play at their top ability — remain calm and always put sportsmanship first. It's anyone's tournament — we'll see who comes to play."

Winnacunnet (10-5-1)

Playing in last season's Division I state title game, the Warriors were oh-so-close to capturing the title, but fell to rival Exeter.

"This season we have had some really great games against the top teams and have been in them losing by only one goal, but then we have had some close games against some teams that were below us," Winnacunnet head coach Heidi Hand said. "I know my girls can compete with the top teams up there, and we all know playoffs is a whole new season, and it's anyone's game."

Will the Warriors get over the hump this year? They certainly have the talent to do so.

"Everyone wanting it and giving 100%, really coming and playing together as a team, not being selfish, and working toward that one goal together," Hand said on what it will take to make a deep run. "Not giving up on themselves. It's OK to make a mistake, it's how you adapt after."

This season, Winnacunnet has seven shutouts in its 10 wins.

"We have some really good talent with this team this year within each line, and we battle right to the end," Hand added. "Biggest thing is continuing to believe in ourselves and each other and trust that each player is going to get the job done. It's not just about one player, it's a whole. I think when my girls want it, they can be the best team out there and truly make a statement."

DIVISION II

Oyster River (11-3)

Last season ended in the Division II first round, but the Bobcats have played this season like a motivated group ready to advance in this year's tournament.

"We've had a very successful and competitive season," Oyster River head coach Anne Golding said. "As a team there is a lot of depth, they continue to demonstrate their ability to work as a group with dedication to a total team effort from start to finish."

Oyster River started the season winning five of its first six games - with a scoring margin of 33-6.

Of the Bobcats' three losses, they've combined to only lose by a total of four goals.

"We have seen a total of 53 goals from 13 of 15 field players, and recorded assists from eight of 15 field players," Golding said. "That being said, the team recognizes that in order to have a successful playoff run you need to continue to play composed and in control. Take one game at a time and continue to work as a collected unit getting everyone involved and playing your brand of hockey."

Oyster River will likely be the No. 3 seed.

"This team has a very strong chemistry and connection," Golding said. "They play very well off each other, and they can be used in various positions. They know the game well and complement each other's strengths well."

Portsmouth (8-5-1)

Portsmouth was a game away from playing in last year's state championship, and while they aren't on pace with last year's record, Portsmouth is still very dangerous.

The Clippers had a stretch early in the season where they defeated Laconia, Pembroke and Sanborn by a combined score of 21-1.

When the Clipper offense gets going, it is hard for opposing teams to put a stop to it.

CLASS B SOUTH

York (7-4-2)

As is the theme with numerous teams on this list, the Wildcats came very close to winning it all last season, but fell in the Class B South final.

"This season has had its ups and downs, but there has been a gradual improvement in our play on the whole," York head coach Barb Marois said. "In order for us to make a deep playoff run, we need to play team field hockey with an aggressive mindset, and keeping the game simple. By working together and continuing to grow, we can challenge any opponent we face."

Much like Portsmouth in New Hampshire's Division I, the record pace isn't on track to match the Wildcats' 15-2 total record from last year, but once the tournament starts, teams will see why York is a threat to take it a step further and capture the championship.

"We can play solid team defense and have explosive speed on the forward line who can capitalize on other team's mistakes," Marois added.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION I

Dover (12-3)

To start the season, the Green Wave won their first eight games, and won 24 sets, while just dropping five.

On the season, Dover has only dropped 15 sets all season.

The Green Wave made a state championship appearance in 2019, but the last time Dover won was a 2013 win over Salem.

Portsmouth (10-5)

Portsmouth's home game against Dover (12-3) on Oct. 17 could very well be a state championship preview.

The Clippers started the season with a 5-4 record, but since then, Portsmouth has won five of six games, with the lone loss a 3-2 game to Pinkerton (9-6).

DIVISION II

Oyster River (13-0)

Four isn't the number of losses the Bobcats have on the season, it's the total number of sets Oyster River has dropped across 13 games so far.

The Bobcats haven't lost a beat since last season's championship run and look to be in a great spot to do so again.

Every other team in Division II has at least two losses.

DIVISION III

Somersworth (15-0)

Somersworth, the reigning Division III state champions, seem to be even stronger this year having only lost one set this season — a 3-1 win over Masenic.

Other than that, it has been 14 shutouts for Somersworth, which closes the regular season this week with games against Newfound (Monday) and Belmont (Friday).

