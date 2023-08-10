19 Seacoast football offensive players to watch in 2023 from 10 high schools

The high school football preseason begins Friday in the Seacoast as New Hampshire teams will have their first official day of practice. The first day of practice for Maine schools is Monday.

All 10 Seacoast teams have players who are expected to make a mark in New Hampshire and Maine this season. Two teams will kick off the season on Thursday, August 31, as Exeter is scheduled to host Timberlane and Traip Academy will travel to Old Orchard Beach for a Maine 8-Man Small League game.

Let's take a preseason look at 19 players who are expected to make an impact on the offensive side of the ball this season.

Of the 19, 14 are seniors, four are juniors, and one is a sophomore. What's more, seven of the 19 are running backs, five are linemen, three are tight ends, three are quarterbacks and one is a wide receiver.

Ryder Aubin, Dover High School, senior, quarterback

Ryder Aubin

Aubin won the starting quarterback job last year in the preseason, and all he did was complete 113 for 207 passes for 1,679 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for nine touchdowns.

With last year's success, Dover head coach Eric Cumba knows there will be a target on his all-state quarterback’s back this season.

“There is going to be a high expectation for him, and I think he’ll be fine to meet those expectations,” Cumba said. “There will be a bigger emphasis on the leadership as a starter and for him to bring up everyone else’s game around him even more than he did last year.”

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Aubin threw for a Dover High School record of five touchdowns in a 49-42 overtime loss at Timberlane last year.

“He had a couple nights where he faced some adversity," Cumba said. "And he had other nights where everything was firing on all cylinders and he had a great night."

Isaac Beem, Exeter High School, senior, offensive tackle

Isaac Beem

Beem, whose identical brother is also a member of the Blue Hawks, arrived at Exeter as a freshman with no football experience.

Three years later, not only is Beem a two-way starter for the Blue Hawks, but head coach Bill Ball is expecting big things out of his 6-foot, 235-pound lineman.

“He has great feet, plays hard and has really worked on his strength and flexibility,” Ball said. “We expect a good year out of him.”

Beem started last season for the Blue Hawks, and Ball has already seen improvements this summer.

“He has done a really good job, especially with his agility,” Ball said. “I am excited to see how he continues to progress.”

Beem primarily played right tackle last season, and Ball said Beem could play tackle on either side of the line this year, but also has the flexibility to play guard if needed.

“He’s very valuable with what we do,” Ball said.

Bryce Carberry, Dover High School, senior, tight end

Dover's Bryce Carberry makes a catch in a game last season against Exeter.

When looking at a highlight game for Carberry last season for the Green Wave, one can point to Dover’s 49-42 overtime loss at Timberlane.

Carberry caught two touchdown passes, accumulating more than 125 receiving yards in a game where Dover quarterback Ryder Aubin threw for 424 yards and set a school record with five touchdown passes.

Dover head coach Eric Cumba is hoping for more games like that in Carberry’s third season as a starting tight end.

“He has a lot of experience, and he has done a great job with his development to get himself physically improved,” Cumba said. “He’s in a very good place right now on what we are trying to do on offense.

“He has to continue to work on the little things that will help him separate from others,” Cumba continued. “His leadership will be very important for us this season.”

Brooks Connors, Winnacunnet High School, junior, running back

Brooks Connors

Connors was summoned to the Winnacunnet varsity at the tail end of his freshman season and scored a touchdown against Spaulding.

His role increased last year as a sophomore, and enters his junior season as the most experienced running back for the Warriors.

“He’s made a lot of gains in the weight room and with his strength and conditioning,” Winnacunnet head coach Ryan Francoeur said. “We expect him to have the ball in his hands quite a bit as we’re trying to march down the field."

Connors, who enters this season at 6-foot-2, and 215 pounds, rushed for 218 yards and caught three passes for 24 yards last season.

“I think (Connors) is geared up to have a strong year by the amount of work he has put in,” Francoeur said. “He’s more of a power back than a speed guy, but he’s not slow at all. He has good vision, runs hard and can catch the ball out of the backfield. We hope he makes that next step this year.”

Chris Connors, York High School, senior, offensive tackle

Chris Connors

If the Wildcats are in a short-yardage situation this fall, head coach Matt Nelson knows where the ball is going.

“When we need some tough yards, (Connors) is the guy we’re going to run behind,” Nelson said.

Connors, who stands 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, started at left tackle for the Wildcats last season; it was his first year as a full-time starter for York.

“He’s a big body, and tough to get around in the pass game,” Nelson said. “He has a good reach, and we expect his technique to get better. He’s a high emotion, high energy type of guy. He plays from whistle to whistle, and he’s someone who motivates the other kids.”

Nelson is unsure if Connors, one of York’s captains, will remain at left tackle or be shifted to right.

“He’s a tough kid, and that’s what we’re looking for on the offensive line,” Nelson said. “We want someone who is tough, someone who's going to give us a whistle-to-whistle effort, and blocks till the whistle blows; and that’s going to be him.”

Seth Cortina, Spaulding High School, junior, running back

Seth Cortina

Cortina saw the field last year as a sophomore, and eventually earned himself a starting spot on both sides of the ball.

Offensively he shined in multiple games, none bigger than a two-touchdown, 95-yard effort against Dover.

“Great kid,” Spaulding head coach Kevin Hebert said. “He’s one of those kids who thanks the coaches at the end of every practice. A genuine kid who just loves the game.”

Hebert said it takes a special kind of mentality for a sophomore to get on the field and compete against 18-year-olds.

“Those are talks you have before you put those kids on the field and you just hope things go well,” Hebert said. “Last year he acclimated himself very well on both sides. We’re excited to have him back.”

Hebert says Cortina will enter this season at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds.

“He’s a bruiser, he can do some things offensively,” Hebert said. “He’s more of a compact kid, and we’d like to use him in the mid-line run game.”

Cameron Dubois, Somersworth High School, senior, offensive line

Cameron Dubois

Dubois burst onto the scene as he earned a starting spot along the Somersworth line as a freshman.

Three years and two Division IV state championships later, Dubois has earned the title of captain for his fourth-and-final go-around with the Hilltoppers.

One thing Somersworth head coach Jeremy Lambert raves about is the quickness that Dubois, at 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, brings to the field.

"He's big and strong and crazy athletic at that size,” Lambert said. “He opens big holes and is our go-to blocker if we're in a tough spot and need those hard yards.”

Max Durkin, Portsmouth/Oyster River, senior, offensive tackle

Portsmouth's Max Durkin (55), seen here in a game against Goffstown, hasn't missed a game with the ClipperCats in the past two years.

The good news for Division I high school football opponents is that Portsmouth head coach Brian Pafford doesn’t believe Durkin, a two-year all-conference player, has put any additional weight on his 6-foot-2, 240-pound frame he played at last year.

However, the bad news is that Pafford believes Durkin is stronger and is in better all-around shape going into his senior season with the ClipperCats.

“He’s lived in the weight room, and he’s gotten stronger,” Pafford said. “He’s just a solid, smart player who understands the system. He’s a solid leader. The biggest thing with him is his brain, he can make the line calls out on the field, who needs to block who, and he can change it at the last second.”

Durkin first cracked the varsity offensive line as a freshman, and hasn’t missed a game in the past two years. Pafford expects this to be Durkin’s last season playing football.

“His No. 1 goal since I met him as a freshman was to go to Annapolis and join the United States Naval Academy," Pafford said. “He’s maintained that goal all through high school. He’s a very goal-oriented kid. He’s a true leader.”

Tyler Graney, Exeter High School, junior, tight end

Tyler Graney

Graney backed up his older brother, Ryan, last season on both offense and defense. Now, it’s Tyler’s turn to pave his own path.

“He’s had a great off-season,” Exeter head coach Bill Ball said. “He’s worked on his strength, and has great hands. He’s been impressive, he’s really come into his own.”

Graney, at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, got a taste of the varsity game last season.

“He got his feet wet a little bit,” Ball said. “He’s very athletic, fluid, is a good route runner, and catches the ball well. He blocks, and he's not afraid to mix it up, he’s a good player.”

Brody Gullison, York High School, senior, running back

Brody Gullison

The pandemic meant there was no football in the fall of 2020, and Gullison elected not to play football in his sophomore season of 2021.

Last year, Gullison joined the York football team for the first time, and head coach Matt Nelson couldn’t have been any happier with the new addition to his team.

Gullison split carries in the Wildcat backfield last year, but is earmarked to be the primary ball-carrier this year.

“He’s going to be a big part of what we do in the running game,” Nelson said. “He always runs hard, has great vision and his speed to get to the edge is really what we’re looking for from him this year.”

Gullison enters his second-and-final year of high school football at 6 feet, 180 pounds.

“We expect big things out of him this year,” Nelson said.

Max Jordan, Traip Academy, sophomore, quarterback

Max Jordan

Jordan got one start last season – a home game against Boothbay, for the Rangers. He showed enough to open the eyes of head coach Eric Lane and the Traip coaching staff.

“He wasn’t great, he didn’t complete a lot of passes, but he ran the ball effectively getting out of the pocket,” Lane said. “The bright lights may have gotten to him a little bit against a very competitive team, but you could see that he has talent to become something special.”

Jordan, at 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, enters this season as the Traip starting signal caller.

“Just from summer practice, he’s looking like he’s ready to make that leap to starter,” Lane said. “He’s developed into more of a vocal leader.”

Lane believes the experience from that one game will pay dividends this season.

“It’s huge,” Lane said. “He learned from playing against seniors last year. It was almost like boys against men. He’ll be a lot more comfortable playing against teams this year.”

Derek Leedberg, St. Thomas Aquinas, senior, tight end

Derek Leedberg

St. Thomas Aquinas head football coach Ed McDonough calls Leedberg a “lunch pail type of guy.”

“He doesn’t do anything flashy, he just works hard and is kind of a nice quiet leader,” McDonough said.

Leedberg started at tight end last season for the Saints, and the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Exeter resident will return there this year.

McDonough says starting last year will pay off for Leedberg this season.

“Once you know the lay of the land, get some confidence, know your assignments and, what to do, you can just focus on executing,” McDonough said. “I think he learned a lot last year. He’s very committed to having a great season. He’s motivated.”

Leedberg has been one of the consistent Saints who showed up this summer to their weekly 7-on-7 workouts.

“We’ve had fewer kids this year, but he really pulled the team together,” McDonough said. “He’s really worked on getting stronger and committed himself to the weight room over the summer. I am expecting big things out of Derek this year.”

Riley McDaniel, Winnacunnet High School, junior, quarterback

Riley McDaniel

McDaniel got a taste of the varsity game last season when he was forced into action due to injury. Winnacunnet head coach Ryan Francoeur believes that experience will pay dividends this season as McDaniel enters his junior season as the starting signal-caller.

“It’s always beneficial to get some varsity playing time as a sophomore, it usually pays off,” Francoeur said. “Just the fact that he’s been able to see competition and play at that level last year will be good for his confidence level.”

The Warriors haven’t had a quarterback the size of McDaniel, who comes in at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, since Pat MacDougall led the Warriors to the 2017 Division I championship.

“He has the tools,” Francoeur said. “His arm strength reminds me of the (MacDougall) days where we were able to make all the throws down the field. What Riley will hopefully do for us is stretch the field and make us a little bit more honest as teams have to defend the passing game more than just running at them. From the work he did in the offseason, he’s throwing well.

“He can throw the ball to those flat areas where many high school kids can’t consistently get to,” Francoeur added. “We’re hoping that's going to be a difference for us scoring some points this year.”

The Warriors will have many new pieces, and question marks, on the offensive side of the ball.

“There’s so much change for us on that side of the ball this year, but if there is one guy we definitely know what’s going to happen is quarterback,” Francoeur said. “We’re looking at Riley to have a big year for us. He’s been working a lot in the offseason with a quarterbacks coach and with us as well. We’re hoping he takes that next step.”

Angus Moss, Portsmouth/Oyster River, senior, running back/slot receiver

Angus Moss

Moss led the ClipperCats last season in catches and rushing average, which was 8.5 yards a carry. And Portsmouth head coach Brian Pafford expects more of the same this season, or even better.

“He’ll be in the backfield with Cole (McLaughlin) and when he’s in the slot, he’ll be our No. 1 target,” Pafford said. “His football IQ is off the charts. He can make adjustments on his routes to get open, and he reads the defenses very well.”

At a summer combine event in Bedford, Moss had the fastest time, amongst the close to 100 competitors, in the 3-cone drill, which is designed to measure speed, agility, change of direction, body control among other traits.

“He’s not the fastest kid in the world, but he’s lightning quick,” Pafford said. “He has spent a lot of time in the off-season improving his athletic skills.”

Dedicated to being at his best for his final high school football season, Moss elected not to play baseball this past spring.

“He wanted to work on getting stronger and quicker,” Pafford said. “I expect him to play better than he did last season. He’s a phenomenal leader.”

Pafford said Moss’ goal is to play college football.

“Football is his No. 1 sport, he absolutely loves it,” Pafford said. “He does everything he can to get better every day. My guess is he is a Division III, maybe a Division II, player just because of his size. He can definitely play at the Division III level and have a good career for sure.”

Riley Parnham, Marshwood High School, senior, center

Riley Parnham

Alex Rotsko has coached high school football for more than 40 years and is entering his 12th season as the head coach at Marshwood. There has only been a handful of times that he had a junior captain on one of his teams – Parnham, at 6 feet, 245 pounds, is one of them.

“He’s one of the better offensive linemen we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Rotsko said. “I look at the center as sort of a skill position; they handle the ball as much as the quarterback, and you have to have a kid who’s an athlete at that position. If he was a little faster, he’d probably be a tight end or a fullback.”

Parnham played as a freshman but wasn’t originally going to play football his sophomore year in favor of playing fall baseball.

“He came back to us and said he was missing football,” Rotkso said. “We let him come out late, and after a few weeks, he was starting on both sides of the ball. He’s the perfect fit for us. I think he’s been one of the better linemen in the state the past two years.”

Trent Salyards, St. Thomas Aquinas, senior, fullback

Trent Salyards

Salyards was in the midst of a breakout season last fall before an emergency appendectomy ended his year after Week 5.

“We lost him down the stretch last season, he was tremendous before he got hurt,” St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Ed McDonough said. “He’s motivated, he’s hungry to get back out on the field.”

Salyards was hopeful to return to the Saints in the postseason but wasn’t medically cleared.

“He’s rugged, he’s tough,” McDonough said. “He’s going to be a threat if we spread him out. He runs the ball hard, and he can catch it. Just a very strong football player. He’s definitely going to play at the next level, I have no doubt, Division II or III remains to be seen.”

When the Saints spread out their offense, Salyards will be in the slot.

“He can run all kinds of routes,” McDonough said. “He’s going to be a force to be reckoned with this year. He’s motivated.”

Ben Santisi, Marshwood High School, senior, wide receiver

Ben Santisi

Santisi was one of the few offensive bright spots last season for a team that won just two games, falling to South Portland in the first round of the Class B South playoffs.

Marshwood head coach Alex Rotsko has liked what he has seen from his 5-foot-9, 165-pound receiver.

“Just based on 7-on-7 this summer and the amount of time he has put in the weight room this past winter, spring, summer, I think he’s ready for a big jump football-wise," Rotsko said.

Santisi didn’t play freshman football. He played sophomore season on junior varsity, and eventually earned a starting varsity spot on both sides of the ball last year as a junior.

Tayshawn Sheppard, Somersworth High School, senior, running back

Tayshawn Sheppard

Sheppard has been the second back for Somersworth in its last two state championship seasons, now the senior running back will be the guy for the Hilltoppers in their quest for a third straight Division IV title.

“(Sheppard) is an explosive offensive threat and is certainly a top back in the division,” Somersworth head coach Jeremy Lambert said. "He's a fantastic running back. He blocks well, he fakes well, and is super elusive and explosive with his speed. We're very excited for what he's going to do as our featured back this year."

Sheppard, with minimal carries, nearly reached the 1,000-yard rushing milestone in each of the past two years.

“(Sheppard) has great speed and hands," Lambert said. “We expect a lot out of him.”

Hunter Trueman, Spaulding High School, senior, running back

Hunter Trueman

Trueman, at 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, does not fit the prototypical size for a high school running back. And that is perfectly fine with Spaulding head coach Kevin Hebert.

“He’s a tough runner for a kid that height,” Hebert said. “Usually, those kids that are that tall are more finesse players, but he will lower his shoulder when he needs to, and he’s elusive enough to make you miss; it’s a great combination to have.”

Trueman ran for 125 yards and scored two touchdowns in last year’s 36-23 rivalry win over Dover.

“That was a big coming-out party for him,” Hebert said. “He carried the majority of the workload for us last year. He’s probably one of the best pound-for-pound athletes I have coming back this year.”

Although Hebert looks for Spaulding to be a bit more balanced this year with the run and pass game, Trueman will be heavily involved in both.

“That’s the hope,” Hebert said. “Obviously, he’s a big target and we hope to have him be a big part of what we’re trying to do both running and throwing the ball this year. He has good size, can run well, and a kid we’ll be looking to get the ball to in the air.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seacoast high school football: 2023 season players to watch on offense