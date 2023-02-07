19 recruits who have signed up for Coach Prime’s class of 2023 at Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes have been the biggest story in the recruiting game over the last couple of months. While they’re coming off a 1-11 season their fortunes have changed in a profound way. Ever since Deion Sanders was hired as their head coach Boulder has become the hottest destination on the recruiting circuit.
Colorado even pulled off the biggest coup of this recruiting cycle, flipping Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback and the No. 2 overall recruit Cormani McClain from Miami. Sanders has also been on fire in the transfer portal, where he’s picked up another 25 players – including 2022’s top-ranked recruit, cornerback Travis Hunter. All together, Colorado’s 2023 class now ranks No. 21 in the country.
Here’s a head-count of the 19 Seniors who have signed their National Letters of Intent to play for Coach Prime next season at Colorado.
Lakeland (Fla.) CB Cormani McClain
Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports
Derby (Kan.) RB Dylan Edwards
Parker Thune, 247Sports
Thomas County Central (Ga.) WR Adam Hopkins
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
North Caddo (La.) WR Omarion Miller
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Putnam City (Okla.) Edge Taje McCoy
Photo: Taje McCoy
Plainview (Okla.) LB Morgan Pearson
247sports
West Ranch (Calif.) QB Ryan Staub
247Sports
Prestonwood Christian (Texas) CB Carter Stoutmire
247Sports
Snow College (Utah) OT Isaiah Jaffa
Hale McGranahan, 247Sports
Blackman (Tenn.) WR Jacob Page
Ryan Callahan, 247Sports
Ocoee (Fla.) WR Asaad Waseem
Chris Nee, 247Sports
Mater Dei (Calif.) WR Jordan Onovughe
Shotgun Spratling
Iowa Central (Iowa) iOL Jack Wilty
Michael Swain, 247Sports
St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) WR Isaiah Hardge
247Sports
Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) LB Victory Johnson
247Sports
England (UK) LB Kofi Taylor-Barrocks
Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
DeSoto (Texas) S Jaden Milliner-Jones
Bill Embody, 247Sports
South Palding (Ga.) QB Kasen Weisman
Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Cherry Creek (Colo.) iOL Hank Zilinskas
247Sports