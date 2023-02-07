19 recruits who have signed up for Coach Prime’s class of 2023 at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes have been the biggest story in the recruiting game over the last couple of months. While they’re coming off a 1-11 season their fortunes have changed in a profound way. Ever since Deion Sanders was hired as their head coach Boulder has become the hottest destination on the recruiting circuit.

Colorado even pulled off the biggest coup of this recruiting cycle, flipping Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback and the No. 2 overall recruit Cormani McClain from Miami. Sanders has also been on fire in the transfer portal, where he’s picked up another 25 players – including 2022’s top-ranked recruit, cornerback Travis Hunter. All together, Colorado’s 2023 class now ranks No. 21 in the country.

Here’s a head-count of the 19 Seniors who have signed their National Letters of Intent to play for Coach Prime next season at Colorado.

Lakeland (Fla.) CB Cormani McClain

Cormani McClain

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Derby (Kan.) RB Dylan Edwards

Dylan Edwards

Parker Thune, 247Sports

Thomas County Central (Ga.) WR Adam Hopkins

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

North Caddo (La.) WR Omarion Miller

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Putnam City (Okla.) Edge Taje McCoy

Photo: Taje McCoy

Plainview (Okla.) LB Morgan Pearson

Morgan Pearson

247sports

West Ranch (Calif.) QB Ryan Staub

Ryan Staub

247Sports

Prestonwood Christian (Texas) CB Carter Stoutmire

Carter Stoutmire

247Sports

Snow College (Utah) OT Isaiah Jaffa

Isaiah Jatta

Hale McGranahan, 247Sports

Blackman (Tenn.) WR Jacob Page

Jacob Page

Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

Ocoee (Fla.) WR Asaad Waseem

Asaad Waseem

Chris Nee, 247Sports

Mater Dei (Calif.) WR Jordan Onovughe

Jordan Onovughe

Shotgun Spratling

Iowa Central (Iowa) iOL Jack Wilty

Michael Swain, 247Sports

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) WR Isaiah Hardge

247Sports

Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) LB Victory Johnson

Victory Johnson

247Sports

England (UK) LB Kofi Taylor-Barrocks

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

DeSoto (Texas) S Jaden Milliner-Jones

Jaden Milliner-Jones

Bill Embody, 247Sports

South Palding (Ga.) QB Kasen Weisman

kasen weisman

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Cherry Creek (Colo.) iOL Hank Zilinskas

Hank Zilinskas

247Sports

