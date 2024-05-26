From 19 points behind to Belgian Champions: Club Brugge grab 19th title after draw with Cercle Brugge

Club Brugge won their 19th league title on Sunday afternoon after a 0-0 draw with city rivals Cercle Brugge. The side just needed to draw or better the results of Anderlecht and Union St Gilloise to secure the title. Union beat Genk 2-0, meaning that Club could not afford to lose.

During the first half it appeared that Cercle were the more comfortable side. They enjoyed most of the ball and created the better chances. Defender Boris Popovic had a fantastic chance to take the lead but he put his free header wide of the post. After half-time Club took more control of the game, forcing some fine saves from Warleson. However, the moment of drama came with 10 minutes to go. It appeared that a shot from Leonardo Da Silva Lopes had crossed the line. After an age, referee Jonathan Lardot was called to the screen. The ball was clearly over the line, but Lopes was adjudged to be offside and the goal was not given.

This felt like the moment Club could breathe easier. They were able to see out the game and the fans stormed the pitch to celebrate the title. For head coach Nicky Hayen it has been a crazy few months. Brought on a caretaker basis after Rony Deila was sacked just before the play-offs began, the former Waasland-Beveren man has guided the side to an unbeaten play-off run and stolen the league title from under the noses of both Anderlecht and Union St Gilloise.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson