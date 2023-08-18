19 Panthers not expected to play vs. Giants on Friday

The Carolina Panthers’ search for Austin Corbett’s temporary replacement will go on without one, if not the top contender tonight.

As expected, offensive lineman Cade Mays is one of 19 players not in line to play for Carolina in Friday’s exhibition against the New York Giants. The second-year hog molly, who is dealing with a neck injury, started at right guard in last weekend’s preseason opener.

With Mays out, rookie Chandler Zavala will get the nod on the interior. The 2023 fourth-round pick, who missed part of the summer due to a hamstring tweak, has gotten a chunk of first-team reps this past week.

Here’s the team’s “inactive” list in its entirety:

