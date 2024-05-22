19-year-old wins USBC Queens title, $60,000 at Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After seven straight strikes in her final match, Jillian Martin earned the 2024 United States Bowling Congress Queens title on Tuesday night at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley.

The 19-year-old Stow, Ohio native became the youngest bowler to win USBC Queens after she defeated reigning Professional Women’s Bowling Association rookie of the year Hope Gramly, 267-220. Martin earned the $60,000 top prize and the Queens tiara with the win.

“It means the world to me, just being able to go out here and show everyone that anything is possible, no matter your age and no matter who you are,” Martin said after her victory.

Martin had to win three straight games in the final stepladder tournament on Tuesday, first taking down last year’s winner Lindsay Boomershine 193-154 before defeating PWBA Hall of Famer Kelly Kulick 219-183 in the second-to-last match.

Click the video above for highlights.

