19-year-old striker will comply with whatever Barcelona decide on his future

While there is a lot of uncertainty about the preferences of the next Barcelona coach regarding his team selection, one player who is highly likely to benefit from Xavi Hernandez’s departure from the Catalan club is the Brazilian striker, Vitor Roque.

The former coach did not have Roque as a part of his plans, and was pushing to get him leave on a loan this summer. However, with the change in the head coach position at Barcelona, there is now another opportunity for the striker to showcase his talent while remaining at the club.

The club and the new coach will decide on the future of the Brazilian in the coming few weeks, but irrespective of what decision they make, SPORT reports that the player’s agents have already communicated to Deco that they will not make things difficult for Barcelona, and in fact will do everything in their power to facilitate the club’s decision.

Roque’s agent still believe that the best way forward for the youngster is to remain and grow at Barcelona, and continue playing under the new coach.

However, if Flick is unable to fit the Brazilian in his plans, Roque’s agents want a full sale, and not a loan as it would not be in the best interests of either the player himself or the Catalan club.

A full sale will allow Barcelona to recover a significant portion of the investment they made in the youngster last summer, while a loan can lead to a further decline in his value, especially if he leaves for a smaller team in search of more minutes on the pitch.