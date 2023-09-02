19-year-old Spokane man dies in motorcycle crash

Sep. 1—A 19-year-old Spokane man died after riding a motorcycle head-on into a car Friday in Suncrest.

Nevon Miller was riding at about 11:30 a.m. north on State Route 291 at a high speed when he struck a southbound 2021 Subaru Outback turning east on Blackstone Way, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Miller was thrown about 50 feet , troopers said. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, 76-year-old William Stewart, of Nine Mile Falls, was taken to Providence Holy Family Hospital with injuries.

WSP said Miller's driving caused the crash and it was unclear Friday whether drugs or alcohol were involved.