19-year-old Real Madrid sensation recording excellent numbers despite limited opportunities

Although Real Madrid were able to get only a single point from their last La Liga game against Villarreal, there is no doubt that it was a great match for the neutrals. Both teams showed their offensive capabilities, but they also left a lot to be desired defensively.

For Villarreal, the hero on the night was undoubtedly Alexander Sorloth, who scored four goals and is now the favourite to win the Pichichi. On the other hand, Arda Guler and Lucas Vazquez shone the most brightly for Real Madrid, with the former getting all the plaudits for his continued red-hot form.

After not getting a lot of prominence throughout the season, the Turk has been getting significant minutes in the last few games. And the youngster has taken full advantage of these opportunities, which is clear from the numbers he has recorded in these recent games.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, Guler has played only 373 minutes in the league this season, and in these minutes, he has been able to score 6 goals, thus scoring every 62 minutes. The Turk has made 10 La Liga appearances, with only four of them as a starter, which goes on to show his incredible scoring average.

Furthermore, the youngster has also been highly efficient with his chances. He has scored his 6 league goals while taking only 10 shots on target. Five of these goals have come from his left-foot, which is clearly his stronger one.

In addition to La Liga, Guler has also played in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Thus, he has made 12 appearances in total, accumulating 440 minutes, and having scored 6 goals from 12 shots.

He is yet to make his debut in the UEFA Champions League, but with the form he is currently showing, one cannot rule out Ancelotti giving him some minutes in the latter parts of the upcoming final against Borussia Dortmund.