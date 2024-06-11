19-year-old Barcelona forward attracting interest from around Europe

In the upcoming summer transfer window, one of the most difficult decisions that Barcelona will have to make will be the one related to the Brazilian striker, Vitor Roque.

The youngster did not have a lot of minutes under Xavi, and would have looked for another team if the former midfielder had remained in charge of the team, but with Flick now leading the team, he can hope of being able to impress the German, although the new coach will have to take into consideration the issue of his being registered with La Liga anew this summer.

Taking advantage of his uncertain future at the Catalan club, several club have shown an interest in the striker, and the Portuguese club Porto are particularly interested in signing him.

They have already contacted the Blaugranes and requested a loan with a buy option for him, while Juventus also have the youngster on their target.

Barcelona are yet to make a decision in this regard, but they have a lot to negotiate about with Porto for this operation to become a reality, as the Portuguese want the purchase option not to be a mandatory one.

The player himself does not want to leave on loan, and his agent made it clear that if he left, it would only be on a permanent transfer. However, the Catalans do not want to lose him permanently, as he was a long-term bet of the club.

In such a situation, SPORT reports that Barcelona have no shortage of suitors for Roque, as reports from Portugal indicate that Atletico Madrid have also entered the race to sign him.

The Mattres Makers are particularly willing to make Joao Felix a part of the deal for the Brazilian, especially as they know that they will have to give him to Barcelona in August, as the player has ruled out listening to any other side.

Furthermore, the player has also received offers from some Premier League sides, but it remains to be seen whether these English clubs will be willing to offer the same amount of money that Barcelona paid to Atletico Paranaense to sign the Brazilian.

Similarly, in addition to Juventus, Napoli are another Italian side that want Roque on a simple loan without any purchase option.