19-year-old accepts his time at Real Madrid is over, sale will happen this summer

All eyes on Real Madrid this summer will be focusing on the arrivals in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for next season. Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe are already confirmed, while Alphonso Davies and/or Leny Yoro may also arrive. There will also be departures, and one of those to go is all-but known.

In recent seasons, Real Madrid have opted to sell some of their prized youngsters, while including 50% sell-on clauses and buy-back options. As per Diario AS, they will follow a similar route with Alvaro Rodriguez this summer.

Rodriguez was one of the revelations of Los Blancos’ 2022-23 season, as he broke into the first team at the back-end of the campaign. However, his options were extremely limited during 2023-24, as he was only called upon twice by Ancelotti.

Because of his diminished standing, Rodriguez accepts that he will need to leave Real Madrid this summer in order to play first team football. Getafe are leading the race for his signature, while Rayo Vallecano are also credited with an interest.

Rodriguez’s expected sale will generate a nice amount for Real Madrid, and given that they may splash out for Davies/Yoro, every little will help.