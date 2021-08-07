19 Hilarious Gold Medal-Worthy Tweets About The Tokyo Olympics

Matt Bagwell
·4 min read
In this article:
If there was a Twitter Olympics, these tweets would be gold medalists. Who’d have thought the 2020 Games would be such a laugh?

Thank you Tokyo, it’s been quite the ride....

This is straight-up 2020/2021 vibes...

We can relate...

Us. Every, single morning...

Uncanny...

BBC Sport channeling Mean Girls is the tribute we did not see coming

The skateboarding has been so chill...

Yeah, do one, gravity

This is a mash-up we’re totally here for...

Ok, where do we sign the petition for a Dog Olympics?

A WTF tweet. Literally.

We can relate to this...

We wonder if this guy mixes it up and does Wimbledon too?

LOLing at this...

(Not so silent) but deadly...

It’s a ‘neigh’ from the Olympic horses

Well we guess it could’ve been Horsey McHorseface...

This triathlon suggestion is next level...

Hey, spotting all of the Easter eggs she plants in her videos is a sport too, right?

We so need this emoji in our life...

