19 Cup cars to miss part of final practice at Charlotte for inspection issues

CONCORD, North Carolina — Nineteen Cup teams will miss at least 15 minutes of practice in today’s final session at Charlotte Motor Speedway for inspection issues, NASCAR announced.

NASCAR stated that teams that must miss 15 minutes of practice are those of Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Danica Patrick, Clint Bowyer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Gary Gaulding, Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson and Michael McDowell

Teams that will be forced to miss 30 minutes of practice time are those of Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, Trevor Bayne, Chase Elliott, Matt DiBenedetto, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Final Cup practice is from 1 – 1:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN. NASCAR moved the start of final practice 30 minutes earlier because of the potential for rain Saturday afternoon. The Xfinity start time remains 3:16 p.m. ET.

Follow @dustinlong and on Facebook