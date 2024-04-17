(19) CCU baseball knocks off (11) North Carolina, 5-4

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The No. 20 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers held off the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels, 5-4, in Chapel Hill, N.C., for a top-25 midweek win on Tuesday night. With the win, the Chanticleers improved to 25-11 on the season, while the Tar Heels dropped to 29-8 with their first home loss of the season and first in their last 27 games.

Coastal opened the scoring in the top of the second as Zack Beach (2-for-4, R, RBI) reached on a two-out single before advancing on a wild pitch. Chad Born (1-for-2, R) put runners on first and second after getting hit by a pitch, followed by a walk to Jake Books (0-for-1, 2BBs) to load the bases. Dean Mihos (1-for-3, R, 2RBIs) singled to left field to score Beach and Born to give Coastal the early 2-0 lead. Sam Antonacci (2-for-4, RBI), who extended his hitting streak to 19 straight games, singled through the right side to score Books and move Mihos to third. Antonacci then got caught in a run-down, but was able to stay alive long enough for Mihos to score for the 4-0 lead.

CCU’s starter Oliver Ellison (3.0 IP, 3Hs, R, 2BBs, 2Ks) allowed a two-out double to Johnny Castagnozzi in the bottom half of the second inning before enticing a flyout by Colby Wilkerson.

UNC’s starter Olin Johnson sat down the Chants in order to start the third before Vance Honeycutt hit a one-out solo home run to make the score 4-1.

In the fourth inning, Coastal went to the bullpen for Bryce Shaffer (3.1 IP, 4Hs, R, 6Ks) as both CCU’s and North Carolina’s pitchers settled in, not allowing anyone past first base until Alberto Osuna hit a lead-off homer to cut the Chanticleers’ lead in half at 4-2 in the sixth inning.

In the top of the seventh, UNC’s Honeycutt hit his second solo home run of the game to cut the Coastal lead to 4-3.

Coastal’s Dominick Carbone (5-1) pitched the eighth, giving up a leadoff single to Luke Stevenson before Madera moved pinch runner Kaleb Cost into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Gavin Gallaher singled up the middle to bring in the tying run to make the score 4-4.

The Chanticleers’ Caden Bodine worked a leadoff walk before being lifted for pinch runner Sebastian Alexander. After a Graham Brown flyout to advance Alexander to second, Beach singled through the right side to drive in the winning run to lead 5-4.

After Carbone got the first out in the home half of the ninth inning, Coastal Carolina’s Trevor Hinkel worked the final two outs for his first save of the season. Hinkel walked two of the five batters he faced, but allowed no hits and no runs.

Coastal Carolina will return home to Conway, S.C., for a Sun Belt Conference series with the No. 14 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns beginning Friday, April 19. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The games will be streamed on ESPN+.

