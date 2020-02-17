19-car wreck occurs with 16 laps left in Daytona 500

A 19-car wreck occurred with 16 laps left in the Daytona 500.

It happened on the backstretch among the leaders and began when Joey Logano pushed Aric Almirola, who then hooked Brad Keselowski.

Keselowski was turned into the wall and a chain reaction ensued.

Drivers in the wreck included Jimmie Johnson, Chris Buescher, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, David Ragan, John Hunter Nemechek and more.

The wreck is similar to one in the Busch Clash where Keselowski was eliminated in an incident started by Joey Logano.

“Instantly spun out,” Keselowski told Fox. “I had (Ryan Newman) in front of me, I think I was about to push him. Lot of kinetic energy there. … Made one mistake about a lap earlier. (Christopher Bell) was doing a great job of pushing (Newman), I didn’t think they’d have a strong a run as they did and they just got by me there on the bottom. I should have covered that better and I didn’t. It’s my fault, I kind of put myself in position for that.”

The incident resulted in a 12 minute and five second red flag.

Ryan Newman is scored in the lead.

Shortly before the wreck, defending series champion Kyle Busch dropped off the pace with a mechanical issue. After the red flag was lifted he went to the garage.



