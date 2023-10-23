The 19 biggest stars from Week 8 of Shore Conference football

The Asbury Park Press is highlighting the top Shore Conference football performances each week during the 2023 season.

Here are those stars from Week 8:

Frankie Williams, Red Bank Catholic

Williams, a junior quarterback, was sensational in the Caseys' dramatic 35-28 overtime win over Toms River North. He threw for 317 yards and three TDs, ran for 100 yards on 13 carries and engineered a 13-play, 86-yard drive over the final 1:42 of regulation that led to the game-tying TD with 2 seconds left in regulation.

Zaeir Day, Donovan Catholic

Day, a senior defensive lineman, had four tackles, three of which were for a loss, and forced a fumble in the Griffins' hard-fought 17-13 win over Middletown South.

Reed Elsas, Rumson-Fair Haven

A senior linebacker, Elsas was in on 8.5 tackles, 2.5 of which were for a loss, in the Bulldogs' 21-0 win over Wall.

Matt Oliphant,. Point Pleasant Boro

Oliphant, a senior quarterback, ran for 171 yards and three TDs on just six carries in the Panthers' 50-0 win over Raritan that enabled them to clinch a share of the Shore Conference Colonial Division championship with Colts Neck.

Chris Scully, Colts Neck

A senior running back, Scully became the Cougars' all-time leading rusher with 3,490 yards by running for 185 yards and four TDs in Colts Neck's 57-20 win over Long Branch that enabled them to clinch a tie for the Colonial Division championship with Point Pleasant Boro. Scully also returned a kickoff 77 yards for a TD. The previous school record for yards in a career was 3.436 set by 2014 graduate Anthony Gargiulo.

Jackson Pfister, Manalapan

Pfister, a senior defensive back, returned a punt 85 yards for a TD, had the game-clinching interception and a reception for 49 yards in Manalapan's 21-14 win over Red Bank.

Brayden Savage. Holmdel

A senior linebacker, Savage was in on seven tackles and forced a fumble as the Hornets extended their consecutive shutout streak to six games and 26 quarters and also clinched the outright Shore Conference Colonial Division championship with a 39-0 win over Shore.

Will Burns, Manasquan

Burns, a senior running back/linebacker, ran for 83 yards and a TD, had a 57-yard TD reception and was in on four tackles in Manasquan's 29-0 win over Ocean.

Jahmere James, St. John Vianney

A junior wide receiver, James had six receptions for 110 yards and two TDs in the Lancers' 29-22 overtime win over Asbury Park.

Luke Sheehan, Middletown North

A senior quarterback, Sheehan scored the game-winning TD with 17 seconds remaining and was also 20-for-26 for 288 yards and two TD passes to Dylan Briggs as the Lions defeated Marlboro 28-21 and denied the Mustangs the outright Shore Conference Freedom Division championship.

Ethan Kalinauskas, Jackson Memorial

Kalinauskas, a senior linebacker, was in on seven tackles, one of which was for a loss, as the Jaguars defeated Southern and earned a share of the Shore Conference Freedom Division championship with Marlboro.

Juan DeJesus, Howell

A junior running back/linebacker, DeJesus ran for 141 yards and two TDs on 13 carries and also returned a fumble 58 yards for a TD in Howell's 35-12 win over Lacey.

Nicco Maribo, Brick Memorial

Maribo, a senior defensive back, returned a fumble 33 yards for the winning score with 48.9 seconds remaining in the Mustangs' dramatic 19-14 win over Brick. The win enabled Brick Memorial to improve to 9-0 and go unbeaten in the regular season for the first time and and also enabled it to clinch the outright Shore Conference Independence Division championship. It is Brick Memorial's first outright divisional title since 2010 and just its second win over Brick in the last 11 seasons.

Nick Cardone, Freehold Township

A junior quarterback, Cardone threw five TD passes in the Patriots' 40-27 win over Barnegat. The TD passes tied the single-game school-record and his 22 TD passes for the season is a school-record.

Am'ir Martinez, Matawan

Martinez, a junior quarterback threw for 123 yards and two TDs and had a 35-yard TD run and 64 yards on 10 carries in the Huskies' 27-7 win over Freehold.

Jake Henehan, Toms River South

Henehan, a junior running back, ran for 183 yards and four TDs as Toms River South clinched the outright Shore Conference Liberty Division championship with a 41-20 win over Central. It is Toms River South's first divisional title since 2002.

Evan Booth, Monmouth

A senior, Booth had nine tackles, punted four times for a 31.75 average, including one punt inside the 20 and had a fake punt run for 20 yards that set up the Falcons' second TD in their 20-17 win over Pinelands that enabled them to earn an NJSIAA playoff berth.

Josh Love, Manchester

Love, a senior running back, ran for 200 yards and six TDs on 23 carries as the Hawks defeated Lakewood 48-22 to improve to 7-2 and set a school-record for wins in a season.

Liam Brosnan, Point Pleasant Beach

A junior, Brosnan ran for 109 yards and a TD, also had a 2-point conversion run and had six tackles, a sack and interception as the Garnet Gulls' defeated Jackson Liberty 8-6 for their first win of the season.

