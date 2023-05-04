19 Bears free agents are still unsigned after 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft has concluded, and the Chicago Bears have added 10 new rookies to their roster.

But this is also a time when NFL teams will be looking to free agency again to address roster needs coming out of the draft. Chicago still has needs at edge rusher and could add depth at safety and tight end, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles look to this current free agent market to address them (especially one name in DeAndre Houston-Carson).

There are 19 Bears free agents who are still unsigned, which includes several players who were released this offseason. Here’s a look:

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

WR Byron Pringle

OL Sam Mustipher

DT Armon Watts

DT Angelo Blackson

WR N’Keal Harry

TE Ryan Griffin

OL Michael Schofield

DT Mike Pennel

LB Joe Thomas

S Dane Cruikshank

OL Dakota Dozier

EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad

RB Darrynton Evans

CB Harrison Hand

CB Breon Borders

LB Javin White

LB Elijah Lee

EDGE Andre Anthony

