19 Bears free agents are still unsigned after 2023 NFL draft
The 2023 NFL draft has concluded, and the Chicago Bears have added 10 new rookies to their roster.
But this is also a time when NFL teams will be looking to free agency again to address roster needs coming out of the draft. Chicago still has needs at edge rusher and could add depth at safety and tight end, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles look to this current free agent market to address them (especially one name in DeAndre Houston-Carson).
There are 19 Bears free agents who are still unsigned, which includes several players who were released this offseason. Here’s a look:
S DeAndre Houston-Carson
DT Armon Watts
WR N’Keal Harry
TE Ryan Griffin
OL Michael Schofield
DT Mike Pennel
LB Joe Thomas
EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad
LB Javin White
LB Elijah Lee
EDGE Andre Anthony
