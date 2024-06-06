18yo’s agent confirms Arsenal interest

Semih Kilicsoy’s agent has confirmed that Arsenal are watching his client, but they’re yet to make an offer for the player’s services.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY: Semih Kilicsoy of Besiktas celebrates victory during the Ziraat Turkish Cup match between Besiktas and Konyaspor at Vodafone Park on February 28, 2024. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Semih Kilicsoy of Besiktas has been linked with a move to Arsenal on a few occasions in recent months. The player’s agent Murat Teber now claims the links are real, but adds that they haven’t progressed to anything concrete just yet.

“I know that clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Arsenal, PSG, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart are watching Semih,” Teber said (via Sport Witness).

“We received information about this. But it has not reached the offer stage. At least, there is no offer that has reached us.

“Of course, Beşiktaş’s situation is also important here. There are multiple factors. Currently, Semih is only concentrating on the national team. We will look at the situation after the Euros.”

ISTANBUL, TURKEY: Semih Kilicsoy of Besiktas runs with the ball during the Turkish Super League match between Besiktas JK and Adana Demirspor at Besiktas Park on January 23, 2024. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Reports had claimed that Arsenal had joined Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in scouting Kilicsoy for a summer move, though it’s notable that neither of the latter clubs get a mention from the player’s agent.

Those reports suggested Kilicsoy could be available for €25-30m (£21.3-25.6m).

The 18-year-old can play as a centre-forward or out on the wings, having made roughly an equal number of appearances in each position across the front three this season.

The Turkish international appears to prefer the left-hand side, having provided nine goal contributions in his 15 appearances on the left.

Across all of his appearances, he managed 15 direct goal contributions in 35 games in 2023/24.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY: Semih Kilicsoy of Besiktas looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas at Ulker Stadium on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

That wasn’t the first we’d heard of Arsenal interest in Kilicsoy, with various Turkish publications crediting the Gunners with an admiration for the teenager over the last few months.

Arsenal may well be in the market for a younger striker this summer, with Kai Havertz’s form seemingly putting a move for a more experienced centre-forward on the backburner.