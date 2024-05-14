180K wrestling fans expected to slam Las Vegas for WrestleMania week in 2025

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium will feature several televised events, a fan festival, and hundreds of thousands of fans, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) officials said Tuesday.

WrestleMania, widely regarded as the biggest show in professional wrestling, will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20. The event takes place over two nights and includes a plethora of activities, some officially sanctioned by World Wrestling Entertainment and some not.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Lisa Motley, vice president of sports and special events for the LVCVA, said that WrestleMania 41 would host more than 300 media outlets from 12 different countries.

LVCVA officials confirmed that WWE World, a fan experience event historically taking place over the course of five days leading up to WrestleMania, would occur at the Las Vegas Convention Center before the premium live event. In 2024, the Pat McAfee Show was broadcast live from WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and the event featured immersive exhibits, exclusive merchandise, and opportunities to meet WWE Superstars.

Motley also confirmed that WWE would be continuing its trend of running multiple televised shows in the city that hosts WrestleMania with Raw, which will then be broadcast on Netflix, and SmackDown on cable channel USA, expected to emanate from the entertainment capital of the world. Motley said those events would take place “at an MGM Resorts venue.”

On Tuesday, the LVCVA approved $5 million for World Wrestling Entertainment to sponsor the event, which is expected to bring a massive influx of traffic to the Las Vegas Strip at a perennially slow time for the city.

“The dates of the event will occur over Easter weekend, which is a typically slow time for Las Vegas,” Motley said. “We anticipate more than 180,000 WrestleMania fans will occupy 144,000 incremental room nights over that time period.”

Motley said WWE will bring its community benefits program, WWE Community Champions, to southern Nevada when WrestleMania comes. The effort highlights local non-profit organizations.

There was no mention of an event set aside for Sphere, which will host WWE’s sister company’s UFC 306 event on Sept. 14. WrestleMania typically brings several of WWE’s tentpole events along with it, including the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and NXT Stand and Deliver, a spotlight for WWE’s televised developmental league.

With the massive show usually comes a series of smaller, independent shows and fan events. More than 50 independent wrestling shows surrounded 2024’s WrestleMania in the Philadelphia area, with numerous signings, recordings, and meet-and-greets scheduled for the week prior to the event.

