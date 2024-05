LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech hit a pair of two-run homers and held off a late Liberty rally, edging the Lady Flames 4-1 on Wednesday at Kamphuis Field at Liberty Softball Stadium.

The Hokies (39-11-1) bounced back into the winning column after falling 2-1 in a series at Syracuse last weekend. Meanwhile, the Lady Flames fall to 31-20, including a 16-6 home record.

