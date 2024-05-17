(18) Virginia baseball wins over Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Starting pitcher Evan Blanco did not allow an earned run over 7.1 innings as No. 18 Virginia (38-14, 16-12 ACC) captured a 7-3 win in the series opener against Virginia Tech (32-18, 14-14 ACC) on Thursday (May 16). Virginia Head Coach Brian O’Connor collected his 360th career ACC win, surpassing former North Carolina head coach Mike Fox for the seventh-most ACC wins in league history. First pitch for game two of series has been moved to noon on Friday (May 17). It was originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.