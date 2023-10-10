32 Viral Amazon Products That Are Majorly Discounted During the Prime Big Deal Days Sale 2023

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Perhaps the best thing about Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days Sale is that it lets us dip our toes into the latest trends we saw on our socials…but for way less. Check out the fashion, beauty, tech and random whatnots that have created major online followings. We’re talking #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt items, like the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (originally $24 and on sale for $19), the famous Beats Fit Pro Earbuds (normally $160, on sale for $100) and the at-home blowout miracle worker, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Brush (discounted from $40 to $28). And of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the $260 off the Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum, which has more than 2.1 million views on PureWow’s TikTok.

The sale starts at 3 a.m. EDT on October 10 and runs through October 11, and the deals are only available to Amazon Prime members (if you're not already signed up, get a free trial membership here to snag the deals). Below, 32 TikTok-famous products you won’t want to miss.

Dyson

As mentioned above, we *ran* to check out this vacuum after seeing it blow up on TikTok. The cordless model features a laser that can detect microscopic dust and allergen particles that you usually can’t see—and the results are as close as you can get to cleaning black magic. ​​Not only does it feature LCD technology that counts and measures the size of dust particles while monitoring what’s being removed as you clean, but it also converts to a handheld vacuum and includes a ‘hair screw tool’ specially designed to suck up long strands and pet hair. Plus, it offers up to 60 minutes of run-time on a full charge, and it’ll intelligently adapt power based on debris detected and floor type.

$880 ; $620 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Upgrading your pillows is always a fun and comfy gift to yourself. This highly-coveted soft set is a best-seller, garnering more than 154,600 five-star ratings. They come in a set of two and are designed to help keep you cool (like, fresh side of the pillow, cool) all night long.

$61 ; $40 at Amazon

Amazon

We love any chance we get to make our kitchens more efficient and this TikTok-famous device takes the tedious time out of chopping veggies. Just pop your bell pepper or onion onto the sharp slats and press down the top for seamlessly cut vegetables for your salad, omelet or whatever else you're cookin' up.

$40 ; $24 at Amazon

Amazon

We can personally attest that these beverages are a refreshing healthier alternative to sip on this summer in place of soda or alcohol. "My favorites are cherry limeade, grape, orange and ginger lime and I love how they taste like their own version of soda drink and not like they're trying to imitate the real pop. Plus, they have prebiotic health benefits from the added apple cider vinegar (and no, you can't taste it)," says commerce editor Olivia Dubyak.

$30 ; $21 at Amazon

Amazon

With 2.1 billion views on TikTok, it should come as no surprise that sunrise alarm clocks are trending. Aside from the fact that this one gradually brightens from 10 to 100 percent over 30, 20, or 10-minute intervals before your chosen alarm time, we also love that it offers seven soothing alarm sounds and 16 volume levels. It includes dual alarms that are customizable for different family members or weekend and weekday settings—and it can double as a night light, bedside lamp or mood light to add some warmth to the room before bed (a must for winter).

$40 ; $33 AT AMAZON

Amazon

If over-the-ear headphones feel too bulky, opt for a pair of cushy earbuds for a more seamless fit. Not only are they manufactured by Apple, so they have the same noise-cancellation, sound quality and comfort as Airpods, but as says, “They’re awesome for workouts because, unlike Airpods, they don’t fall out of your ears.” Oh, and did we mention that they come in nine stunning matte colors?

$160 ; $100 AT AMAZON

skylight

One gift people are loving for their grandparents? This digital picture frame. It’s super easy to set up; simply connect it to Wi-Fi and create a unique Skylight email address. From there, you can start sharing new photos to display in real time—without the hassle of printing or framing. Not only is this great for anyone who’s anti-social media (or doesn’t know how to work it), but tech-savvy users will also appreciate the gorgeous 10-inch color touch screen with 1280x800 resolution. And with cloud-based storage, there's no need to worry about deleting photos that you might want to display later.

$160 ; $130 AT AMAZON

Amazon

In an episode of Take My Money, content creator Kate Kesselman tested this bodysuit because she wanted something that would offer the same, “snatched” look that the viral Skims bodysuit does (albeit, at a lower price). Enter: this Amazon alternative, which is now just $30 (compared to $68 for Skims). After trying it on, she says, “It is so similar to the Skims bodysuit…I think it's even tighter than the original. I like the chest—I feel like I don't need a bra underneath—and the straps are adjustable.” That said, she also mentions: “If you don't like things too tight, size up a bit… [it’s super tight] and definitely gives more space and room in my jeans.”

$48 ; $30 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Portable hand vacuums are all the rage right now—and you won’t want to miss this one while it’s half off. It boasts 120 watts of powerful suction with a strong motor that can tackle dirt and dust in tiny crevices—and thanks to its wireless build, you won’t have to worry about cords getting in your way. Not to mention that it’s compact, lightweight and adorably designed in a black, white or pink finish.

$100 ; $50 AT AMAZON

Shark

If there’s one blow dryer influencers are loving, it’s this super-quick-drying one from Shark. First, it uses HyperAIR IQ Technology, which combines high-velocity ionized air for quick, even drying. The intelligent heat control ensures a consistent temperature and airflow, preventing extreme heat damage, and it has auto-heat settings that recognize styles and set the airflow accordingly. Plus, the built-in negative ion generator enhances smoothness and shine while reducing frizz and flyaways—and the package includes the dryer, a 2-in-1 concentrator, IQ styling brush, and a small cleaning brush to make at-home styling a breeze.

$230 ; $160 AT AMAZON

Amazon

We've lost count of how many times our phones have died while we were out and about, but not anymore thanks to this lightweight charger. It clicks right into your phone without a big power bank weighing it down or adding extra stuff to your purse. This creator loves how many different colors are available, too.

$35 ; $24 at Amazon

Amazon

We never thought an upholstery cleaner could be sexy, until we came across this video showing a woman ridding her car of everything from coffee stains to old juice box spills. We guarantee you'll be fantasizing about how you could use it, too. It has hardcore suction and spray power to tackle pet stains, food stains and anything else that's stuck in your upholstery.

$124 ; $110 at Amazon

Amazon

This round dryer brush is the TikTok-approved home styling upgrade you need in your life. (In our experience, its ionic drying and smoothing properties will leave you with a bouncy blowout in less time than it would take using a regular blow dryer.) Pro tip: Use clips to section off your hair while styling for even better results.

$40 ; $28 at Amazon

Amazon

Fun fact: One of these little pots of delicious lip goo from Korean beauty brand Laneige is sold every three seconds globally. And we're here to report that it lives up to the claims that say it will moisturize and soothe your lips. (Though it's technically an overnight treatment, we follow our bestie's advice and use it as a lip balm throughout the day.)

$24 ; $19 at Amazon

Amazon

We're here for all those TikTok before-and-afters of people showing off their longer, thicker lashes after using a flick of this non-prescription lash serum every day. This serum is known to be a favorite of Meghan Markle's and is formulated to not just lengthen your lashes, but to strengthen them as well.

$100 ; $70 at Amazon

Amazon

Keeping our clothes organized is a great way to prevent clutter and makes it easier to get dressed in the mornings. This six-piece storage set is stackable and easy to set up. Plus, they have a clear window in front, so you can quickly find what you need. According to this TikTok creator, the only downside is that they don't have a solid, reinforced bottom for extra support, but otherwise they're a great buy.

$42 ; $22 at Amazon

Amazon

This TikToker was stopped on the street after the set of nipple covers she created went viral. Mainly, because they’re made from medical-grade adhesion (so they’re reusable and sweat-proof) and they’re guaranteed to stay on for up to 12 hours. Plus, they’re third-party tested for toxicity, so you won’t have to worry about chemical reactions or irritations if you have sensitive skin.

$42 ; $21 AT AMAZON

Amazon

If you’re not in the market to drop a bag on a pair of Lululemon’s, one TikToker says this pair of leggings is a buttery-soft dupe. Not only are they made from similar materials (nylon and spandex) but they’re also high-waisted, moisture-wicking and fit with a seamless waistband that prevents digging. Add to that the fact that they’re available in 23 colors (and we recommend grabbing a few pairs while they’re $28 a pop).

$40 ; $28 AT AMAZON

Amazon

We're not ashamed to admit that TikTok made us buy this pet hair remover. In fact, a quick scroll through more than 100,000 reviews and you'll see that we're not the only ones that couldn't resist its simple design that only requires you to roll the gadget back and forth along any surface (couch, rug, clothing and all) to get up fur and lint. And when you're done, all you have to do is press down on the release button to open the pet fur remover and empty its contents. Easy and satisfying.

$32 ; $20 at Amazon

Amazon

We’d be lost without our Sunday restock videos—and this label maker is the key to achieving aesthetically pleasing organization. People are obsessed with this one because it never requires ink and prints at a speedy 2.4 inches per second. The Bluetooth settings make it easy to use with auto label paper recognition and alignment—and the companion app provides scan, image recognition, batch printing, and customization options with more than 1,000 icons, 20 fonts and 100 borders. It also supports various label types, including product labels, address labels, price labels, and beyond.

$66 ; $53 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Speaking of aesthetically organized kitchens: Keep your countertops and pantry tidy with this 24-piece organization canister set. The plastic is BPA-free, and the set comes with labels to keep your things even more in order.

$53 ; $34 AT AMAZON

Amazon

You’ve seen these babies all over your feed. From influencers who are using them under the cabinets to ones who have them in their closets and bathrooms, the motion-sensor lights can instantly brighten a space while making it feel luxurious. Its PIR Motion Sensor can detect movement within a 10-foot range while the 3500K bulb offers a warm, cozy color temperature. The best part? It has an Auto-On mode that ensures the lights switch off every 30 minutes.

$43; $29 AT AMAZON

Amazon

As one TikToker will tell you, this waterproof Oxford electric organizer will be a lifesaver during all your summer travel and beyond. While it's compact and lightweight (it clocks in at 7.5 inches by 4.3 inches by 2.2 inches), it has a two-layer interior compartment with several storage options for all your cords, flash drives, cables and more. Most importantly, the soft sponge on the inside helps protect your electronics during unpredictable travel.

$14 ; $11 at Amazon

Amazon

A matching cookware set is another great essential for your kitchen (not to mention it's nice to look at). This TikToker has been using this Carote set for six months and recommends it to others because of the quality and price. Each piece comes with wooden handles that won't burn your hands and the granite is non-stick. This set comes with two different-sized frying pans, three different-sized casserole pots, a saucepan and four lids.

$150 ; $90 at Amazon

Amazon

Improve facial contours, skin tone and reduce the appearance of wrinkles with this small device that is the starter/travel-sized version of the one PureWow editors have reviewed and loved. Video tutorials of people using this tool, which is basically an electrocurrent-charged face massager, are oddly soothing to watch.

$220 ; $145 at Amazon

Amazon

In a video with 115.2K views, TikToker @jclaudettef says, “I used to bring about three different bags for my toiletries when I traveled but with this bag, I only need one.” That’s because this toiletry bag features four extra-large compartments with zippers and an open back pocket for ample storage. While the inner compartments are clear—so you can see everything inside without having to rummage—they also include elastic straps that can hold anything from bottles and brushes to makeup and hair accessories. Yet, the best part is that it includes a hanging hook at the top, so you can unroll it at the hotel while still having something compact to travel with.

$29 ; $23 AT AMAZON

Amazon

We’ve seen lots of users touting pillow slippers as they WFH—and now is the time to join the herd while they’re $20 off. Not only are these ergonomically built with a snug fit, but they also have 21 trendy color and pattern options. Perfect for lounging at home or taking the dog for a quick walk around the block.

$40 ; $20 AT AMAZON

Amazon

If there’s one thing your next outdoor party needs, it’s these outdoor string lights. First, because they change color and can be controlled by the Govee Home app within a Bluetooth range of up to 230 feet. But mostly because there are six scene modes for easy party decor and the lights are dimmable from 1 to 100 percent via the app. They boast an IP65-waterproof rating, making them totally weatherproof, and the bulbs are shatterproof, so you won’t have to worry about taking them down on a rainy day. Oh, and did we mention that they have a 20,000-hour lifespan?

$37 ; $22 AT AMAZON

Amazon

From toilet scrubbing to car detailing to brushing horses (yes, you read that right), people are using this 22-piece drill brush set for every kind of cleaning task imaginable. It includes six different-shaped medium drill power scrubber brushes, nine scouring pads of varying stiffness, three scrub sponges, two white wool pads, a 4-inch backer, and an extension rod. While the brushes can clean a number of surfaces (scratch-free)—like bathtubs, upholstery, toilets or carpets—the scouring pads and scrub sponges are perfect for tackling kitchen messes (ovens, stoves, cooktops, sinks or cookware). And of course, it’s great for non-label uses, like brushing a horse or scrubbing a car windshield.

$20 ; $17 AT AMAZON

Amazon

If you haven’t bought into the cult of silk and satin pillowcases—and the powers they have on a good hair and skin day—you’ll want to start with Bedsure’s satin pillowcase set. At only $8 and with over 291,000 reviews, this will be a game-changer in your nightly routine. Not only does satin reduce hair breakage and keep it tangle-free—so you can forget about frizzy flyaways in the morning—but the breathable fabric also works to maintain hair moisture, which makes it a go-to for thick, curly or dry hair. And aside from hair protection, the smooth texture protects your skin from sleep lines and wrinkle formation.

$13 ; $8 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Once you see this wrap organizer in action, you’ll never want to go back to messy drawers. It’s a bamboo dispenser that’s designed to hold plastic wrap, aluminum foil and wax paper (up to 12 inches wide) to keep your kitchen drawers nice and tidy. (Or you can hang it on the wall if you need easy access while you’re in the kitchen). Each slot comes with a built-in slide cutter, offering a hassle-free cut every time, and it comes with 21 label stickers, making it easy to identify what’s what (or label anything else you need in the drawer).

$40 ; $26 AT AMAZON

Amazon

If you’re trying to shove as much as you can into one suitcase, you’re going to want to snag a set of these beloved packing cubes. It includes four large packing cubes and one shoe bag, a large laundry bag, a toiletries bag and an accessories bag. Not only are they lightweight—so you won’t have to worry about overhead luggage charges when you’re flying—but they make organizing your stuff a dream. Bonus: The set is available in 13 colors, so you can assign each family member their own unique hue to keep track of what belongs to who.

$30 ; $17 AT AMAZON

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.