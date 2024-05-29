18 Sports wins prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM-TV is proud to share some special news with the Twin Tiers.

18 Sports has won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Regional Award for sports reporting in 2024. The story: Peyton’s Purpose – The Life and Legacy of Waverly’s Peyton Shaw honors the standout Wolverine athlete who sadly passed away in a car accident at just 17. The impact of Shaw’s passing is still being felt today. The story won for Region 11 of the United States (New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania) in the small market TV category and will automatically be submitted as a finalist into the national competition. National winners will be determined in August.

This is just the fourth-ever Edward R. Murrow Regional Award in Elmira television history which spans back to 1956. Considered as the most competitive awards in journalism throughout the country, 18 Sports has now won four Regional Murrows in the last six years (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2024).

You can watch the full story in honor of Shaw here from this past December: https://www.mytwintiers.com/williams-sportsdesk/peytons-purpose-the-life-and-legacy-of-waverlys-peyton-shaw/

Shaw’s legacy along with her longtime boyfriend, Ty Beeman, who was critically injured in the crash helped unite the Waverly community amid a terrible tragedy. Waverly is a testament to the power of the human spirit and the will of enduring heartbreak in their darkest hour. We humbly accept this honor and we dedicate it to the Shaw and Beeman families. An honor we share with all of the Twin Tiers.

