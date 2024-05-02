18 Sports remembers Horseheads’ Billy Lowe

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports remembers a local sports figure who united the community.

Four years ago, Horseheads 15-year-old Billy Lowe sadly passed away while training for hockey and lacrosse suffering a cardiac arrest. The impact of his passing left a lasting impacting on countless people and brought so many together in honor.

Billy, the son of Elmira Jackals legend Eddy Lowe, was on the rise in becoming a standout in the sports he truly loved. He constantly worked to get better and chased down his dreams.

In 2021, 18 Sports had the opportunity to showcase Billy’s story in memory of his life and detailing the power of organ donation. You can watch the full story here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/forever-26-the-life-and-legacy-of-billy-lowe/

The Forever2Six Billy Lowe Memorial Scholarship was established in the community and provides funding for two area local student-athletes as the prepare for college. 18 Sports remembers the life and legacy of Billy Lowe, a young man who continues to give life after life.

