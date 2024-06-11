18 Sports Plays of the Week – 06/11

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Plays of the Week is back with more great highlights in local sports.

(Video Courtesy: NFHS Network)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include a state championship winning play for the Corning Hawks, 3 major highlights from the Elmira Pioneers, and a web gem from the Horseheads Hitmen.

Corning’s Matti Johnston kicks-off this week’s list with a strikeout to clinch the Class AAA softball state championship. In the PGCBL, Elmira Notre Dame grad Owen Stewart picked up a big strikeout in his Pios debut. Days later, Cooper Smith and Patrick Ward recorded highlight reel plays in the field. Finally, Horseheads grad Lucas Granger snagged a leaping catch at the wall, for the Hitmen.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.