18 Sports Plays of the Week – 05/14

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Plays of the Week is back with more great highlights in local sports.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include 3 huge softball highlights, a flaming goal in lacrosse, and a web gem on the baseball diamond. This week’s plays begin with a laser shot and score for Corning boys lacrosse’s Kohl Hogue. Next up, Elmira’s Ava Sherman and Lily Cornacchio make a reaching grad and double-play. Horseheads’ Megan Wolf followed up with an eventual game-winning 2-run home run. Finally, Dom Russ pulled off a sliding stop and throw-out, as the Blue Raiders battled in the STAC semifinals.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.

