18 Sports Plays of the Week – 05/28

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Plays of the Week is back with more great highlights in local sports.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include 2 big plays in Section IV lacrosse championships and 3 major highlights on the baseball diamond. Horseheads boys lacrosse’s Brogan Sullivan starts this week’s list, with a jumping goal in the Section IV Class B title game. On the girls side, Corning’s Kyra Gross dropped a defender and scored, top help the Hawks capture a Section IV Class A crown.

On the baseball diamond, Logan Meisner boosted Elmira Notre Dame to an opening round win in the section playoffs, with a 2-RBI triple. Finally, Elmira’s Quinn Hanrahan and Corning’s Connor Monroe trade amazing plays from left field, in Game 2 of the Section IV Class AAA Championship Series.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.

